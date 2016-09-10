C’ville men put two in top 10 at Winder-Barrow Invite

Robby Earick finished sixth and Andy Sims finished ninth out of 93 runners for the Cartersville men’s cross country team at the Winder-Barrow Invitational in Auburn Saturday, but the Canes finished eighth out of 11 teams.

In a close race, with seven schools placing a runner in the top 10 and the winning school’s leading runner finishing just 11th, a big spread between their top five runners put the Canes behind seven other teams.

After Earick crossed the line sixth in 18:10 and Sims followed close behind him in 18:17, there was nearly a full minute gap until Cartersville’s next runner, Jacob Busek, came across in 27th place with a time of 19:11.

There was more than a minute gap between Busek and the last two scoring runners for the Canes, freshman Clay Ross and senior David Mejia, who finished 55th and 59th with times of 20:16 and 20:27, respectively.

The gap between Cartersville’s first and fifth finishers, 2:17, was more than twice the gap for winners Armuchee, who had all five of their runners finish in a 51-second span.

Sophomore Parker Breedlove, at 20:34, and freshman Max Florence, at 20:40, rounded out the varsity lineup for the Canes.

The Cartersville women had a similar finish at Winder-Barrow, finishing sixth out of nine competing teams.

Junior Kayla Carpenter led the way for the Canes, finishing 12th in a 73-runner field with a time of 23:31.

Sophomores Vanna Beach and Caroline Fahey were next across the line, finishing 22nd and 28th, respectively, with times of 24:24 and 25:24.

The last two scoring spots for the Canes were filled by juniors, as Abby Forristall finished 32nd in 26:01 and Krystinn Dabbs finished 45th in 26:44.

Katie Tolbert ran 27:39, Victoria Martino 27:44, and Julianna Choate 28:49 to round out the lineup for Cartersville.