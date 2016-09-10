C’ville men put two in top 10 at Winder-Barrow Invite
-
- Written by Andrew Houghton
- Published in Sports
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Robby Earick finished sixth and Andy Sims finished ninth out of 93 runners for the Cartersville men’s cross country team at the Winder-Barrow Invitational in Auburn Saturday, but the Canes finished eighth out of 11 teams.In a close race, with seven schools placing a runner in the top 10 and the winning school’s leading runner finishing just 11th, a big spread between their top five runners put the Canes behind seven other teams.
After Earick crossed the line sixth in 18:10 and Sims followed close behind him in 18:17, there was nearly a full minute gap until Cartersville’s next runner, Jacob Busek, came across in 27th place with a time of 19:11.
There was more than a minute gap between Busek and the last two scoring runners for the Canes, freshman Clay Ross and senior David Mejia, who finished 55th and 59th with times of 20:16 and 20:27, respectively.
The gap between Cartersville’s first and fifth finishers, 2:17, was more than twice the gap for winners Armuchee, who had all five of their runners finish in a 51-second span.
Sophomore Parker Breedlove, at 20:34, and freshman Max Florence, at 20:40, rounded out the varsity lineup for the Canes.
The Cartersville women had a similar finish at Winder-Barrow, finishing sixth out of nine competing teams.
Junior Kayla Carpenter led the way for the Canes, finishing 12th in a 73-runner field with a time of 23:31.
Sophomores Vanna Beach and Caroline Fahey were next across the line, finishing 22nd and 28th, respectively, with times of 24:24 and 25:24.
The last two scoring spots for the Canes were filled by juniors, as Abby Forristall finished 32nd in 26:01 and Krystinn Dabbs finished 45th in 26:44.
Katie Tolbert ran 27:39, Victoria Martino 27:44, and Julianna Choate 28:49 to round out the lineup for Cartersville.