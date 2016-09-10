Woodland softball loses two

The Woodland Lady ’Cats softball team lost two games at Lowndes Saturday, falling to the hosts, 12-3, and to Ware, 4-3.

Against Lowndes in a five-inning game, Woodland gave up 12 runs in the first four innings before nearly extending the contest with three runs in the fifth.

Two runs scored on errors and Caroline Higdon singled home Madgie Robinson in the inning. Higdon had two hits to lead the Lady ’Cats, while Jamison Kilgo and Kaylee Jones had one apiece.

Held to four hits in the first game, Woodland broke out in a big way in its second game, only to face the same result in a 4-3 loss to Ware.

The Lady ’Cats rapped out 13 hits, highlighted by a 5-for-5 performance by Bella Carnes, but stranded 16 runners in just seven innings.

That started in the first, when Woodland loaded the bases with no outs, but two consecutive runners were thrown out on force plays at the plate and Sarah Baynard struck out. Three Woodland errors gave Ware two runs in their half of the first.

In the second inning, Robinson singled home Emma Jordan, but Woodland had another runner forced out at home and left the bases loaded again.

The Lady ’Cats tied the game in the fourth when Higdon hit an RBI single to score Kilgo, but Baynard, pitching for Woodland, gave up single runs in the fourth and sixth, while her offense left the bases loaded without scoring again in the fifth.

Woodland almost made a comeback in the seventh, as Carnes singled to score Morgan Bailey, but Higdon flew out with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to end the game and compound Woodland’s frustration.

Aside from Carnes’ big day, Robinson, Higdon and Jordan all had two hits against Ware.