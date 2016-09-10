Sunday Standouts: West produces big plays in win over Woodland

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE Buy photo

View gallery Cass senior Laizon West looks for a gap during a game against Sonoraville Sept. 2 at Doug Cochran Stadium. West tallied six carries for 51 yards and three catches for 87 yards and a score in Friday's game at Woodland.

It was a big Friday night for the three Bartow teams this week.

Cass defeated Woodland by a score of 31-7 in what was not only an intra-county rivalry game, but the two teams’ Region 7-AAAAA opener.

Woodland hung with the Colonels for much of the game, scoring first and remaining tied until the final two minutes of the first half. Cass would go into the fourth quarter ahead 17-7 before finally pulling away to send the Wildcats to 0-3, while Cass moves to 2-1.

Cartersville, meanwhile, continued its win streak and recorded a second consecutive shutout in a 31-point win at Weinman Stadium against Class 7A, preseason-ranked Westlake.

Cartersville scored on its first possession, and later put some separation between itself and Westlake with 10 points in the final four minutes of the first half. The Canes would cruise from there, scoring two more touchdowns in the second half while utilizing another stellar defensive effort to move to 3-0 on the year.

Adairsville was off this week and will return to action Sept. 16 at home against Ringgold. The Canes will welcome Hapeville Charter, Cass will host Hiram and Woodland will travel to take on Villa Rica.

With Cass and Cartersville each scoring 31 points, and with some impressive defensive performances, there were plenty of standouts from Friday’s two county games.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Laizon West — Cass (2)

Woodland bottled West up until just before halftime, when the slotback zoomed past everybody on a deep route and hauled in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Brett Gaddy to give his team a 14-7 halftime lead.

“Our safety got caught a little flat-footed,” said a rueful Tony Plott after the game.

West had just one catch for no yards and one run for 11 before that point, but the big touchdown lit a spark under the Cass playmaker, as he would finish with six carries for 51 yards and three catches for 87 and a score.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Trevor Lawrence — Cartersville (3)

Against a secondary with four Division I prospects, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018 still found a way to have a big game.

He finished 18-for-30 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw one interception 55 yards into the end zone and another that was batted into the air by Georgia commit Jaden Hunter and picked off by a Westlake defensive lineman.

Besides those two plays, Lawrence was able to fit numerous throws into tight windows on the run, including when he placed the ball perfectly over a defender for a 33-yard touchdown to JKobe Orr in the second half.

In addition to the arm talent Lawrence displays on a weekly basis, he showed grit and athleticism Friday night. After he threw his second interception, he made the tackle on a 260-pound defensive lineman.

Later in the game, Lawrence fled the pocket after pressure from Hunter, made a defender miss in the hole before colliding with a Division-I recruited safety, Chris Bacon. Bacon was the one that fell backwards as Lawrence’s 16-yard run set up a first and goal, in which he threw a touchdown pass two plays later to make the score 17-0 heading into halftime.

Lawrence went 5-for-5 for 46 yards on the drive and 7-for-10 in the second half.

Sean Holton — Cartersville

The senior linebacker led the way with nine tackles for the Canes, including having a hand on both goal line stops.

He was in on the tackle at the 2-yard line on the fourth down to have Westlake turn the ball over on downs. He then forced a fumble with a big hit on the 1-yard line on third-and-goal in the second half.

Holton had two assisted tackles for a loss and another for no gain. He had three solo tackles and was flying around the football all game.

Antoine Jefferson — Cartersville (2)

Jefferson took some big hits in the game, especially one from Clemson commit A.J. Terell in the second quarter. The senior receiver would come back, though, to make several big plays.

He caught a 15-yard and a 21-yard pass on a Cartersville’s opening drive of the second half, leading to a touchdown.

Two drives later, he made a 15-yard reception on a second-and-15 to move the chains and eventually set up Cartersville’s final score.

In the first half, he had a 35-yard reception to put Cartersville at the 2-yard line for the Canes’ first score in which he came across the defense, broke a tackle and had a big run after the catch. He added a 19-yard reception on a third-and-6 in a drive in which Cartersville would eventually get a field goal.

Overall, Jefferson had at least one catch of 15 or more yards in four of Cartersville’s five scoring drives in the game.

He finished with five receptions for 105 yards.

Tripp Breeden — Cass (2)

Cass coach Bobby Hughes is constantly talking up his middle linebacker as one of the best defensive players in north Georgia, and big No. 45 is starting to show why his coach rates him so highly.

Breeden had seven tackles and a sack against Woodland, and also made the biggest defensive play of the game when he returned a Brody Williams fumble 60 yards for the Colonels’ first touchdown.

It was the second fumble return for a touchdown in three weeks for Breeden after he also had one against Adairsville.

Devin Pritchett — Cass (2)

The passing game has been good to Cass this year, and Pritchett’s skills on the outside are a big reason why. The senior had three catches Friday against Woodland that went for a total of 74 yards, including a hail Mary on the last play before halftime that was good for 43 yards as Pritchett fought through tacklers before being pushed out at the three-yard line.

He then added an important touchdown catch on third-and-goal from the 17 to push Cass’ lead to 24-7 in the fourth quarter, and also had another big gain wiped out by a penalty away from the play.

Brett Gaddy — Cass (2)

Cass’ emerging quarterback had an up-and-down day on Friday, completing just half of his attempts and throwing an interception but hitting enough big plays to finish with a line of 9-18 for 203 yards with three scores and the interception.

“I was proud of him,” Hughes said about his converted safety. “He did a really good job of continuing to grow into the position.”

Ant Lester — Woodland

Woodland’s sophomore running back dominated the second half, even though he only got five carries.

He announced his intentions on the first play of the second half, which was also his first carry of the game, by spinning off a defender on his way to breaking a 64-yard run. West hauled him down by his facemask at the end of the play as well, tacking on more yardage.

That would be Lester’s last action until Woodland’s last drive of the game. On that drive, his carries, in order, went for: 18 yards, 27 yards (on third-and-21), five yards and 14 yards. That last carry took the Wildcats to first-and-goal at Cass’ three-yard line, but Lester wouldn’t get another carry and Woodland turned it over on downs.

Altogether, Lester’s five carries went for 128 yards, a solid 25.6 yards-per-carry average.

HONORABLE MENTION

Derrick Maxwell, Cass — Maxwell was efficient running the ball Friday night at Woodland, as he finished with 77 yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for eight yards.

Darian Poellnitz, Cartersville — Poellnitz had a touchdown reception of two yards out of Cartersville’s heavy set. In his regular role as a defensive end, he forced and recovered a fumble and had two tackles, one solo and one assisted for loss.

—The Daily Tribune News staffers Andrew Houghton and Jason Greenberg contributed to this report.