Week 3 notebook: Special teams shenanigans; Canes keep ’em guessing

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville defensive end Darian Poellnitz rushes the quarterback during the first half of Friday's game at Weinman Stadium against Westlake. Poellnitz caught a 2-yard touchdown in the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS SHENANIGANS — Special teams gave Woodland some gifts in Friday’s game against Cass—and then they cruelly took them away.

It started off all good in the third phase of the game for the Wildcats as Brycen Kellet’s short opening kickoff was fielded and then fumbled by Cass DB Cameron Battle.

When Kellet pounced on the loose ball, it set Woodland up at the Colonels’ 40. That led to their only touchdown of the game.

On the very next possession, Cass kicker Anthony Robledo missed a 33-yard field goal.

At this point, special teams had already yielded a 10-point swing in Woodland’s direction, and then Cass return man Cameron Gonyea dropped one of Kellet’s punts and Woodland recovered.

Kellet would add a 41-yard punt that pinned Cass at their own eight, and this was all before the end of the first quarter.

But that would be the high point for the Woodland kicking game.

In the second quarter, Kellet converted a 22-yard field goal, only for the play to be called back because of an illegal formation. Chance Scrutchins blocked Kellet’s next attempt.

The final straw came in the third quarter, when Kellet shanked a 24-yard field goal try that would have brought the Wildcats back to 14-10.

“I know it doesn’t look like it sometimes, but we spend just as much time on special teams as we do the other things, offense and defense,” Woodland coach Tony Plott said. “It’s just when you’re putting young kids out there, there are going to be some mistakes.”

WILD WEST UPDATE — The radio guys for Bartow Sports Zone and WBHF covering the game Friday night, Connor Gambrell and Brad Stephens, were calling Cass’ Wildcat formation with Laizon West at quarterback the “Wild West,” which is a name so good that I’m stealing it.

As seems to be his M.O., Cass coach Bobby Hughes went to the package for a series in the third quarter. West ripped off carries for two and nine yards before handing off to Terry Berdin for five more.

Then came the big play that Hughes looks for out of his gimmick package, when West turned the corner for a 25-yard gain.

Brett Gaddy came back in a play after that and threw an interception on an underthrown ball to Woodland’s Noah Ludy to end the series.

KEEP ’EM GUESSING — The Cartersville High football team has shown several different looks to its opponents on offense and defense through the first three games of the season.

That was once again the case Friday night against Westlake at Weinman Stadium in the 31-0 win. Cartersville tried a shovel pass to Avery Showell on a fourth-and-3, and went with the heavy package on Westlake’s goal line and back up near its own goal line with two 250-pound-plus defensive ends in at fullback and 6-4, 210-pound Jackson Lowe in at tight end.

In the Canes’ first game against Allatoona, they ran two plays out of the wildcat formation with freshman Raschad Dyer at quarterback and Trevor Lawrence split wide.

Against Calhoun, Cartersville threw a little run-pass option to keep the defense from crashing on the read option.

“A lot of times, it’s what you show. We show a lot of stuff to have people to have to work on it,” King said of the different looks on offense. “We carry stuff from week to week. It’s just our coaches doing a heck of a job working and grinding on the weekend, preparing our kids to play.”

On defense against Westlake, Cartersville put in a speed package on a third-and-11 in the first quarter.

Big defensive ends Darian Poellnitz and Brandon Wade went to the sideline, and outside linebacker Carson Murray and safety/receiver Antoine Jefferson came on to the field. Westlake completed a pass for a 9-yard gain and was forced to punt.

“It’s just something we have had in the cupboard for a little while,” King said of the speed package. “Depending on the situation, it just depends on what we do.”

The Canes have been running the heavy set for a while now near the goal line under King, and running back Trey Creamer has been the recipient of some goal line scores this season because of it.

The Canes added a wrinkle Friday night, throwing to the fullback, Poellnitz, out of the backfield for a touchdown after the running play prior out of the heavy set failed to score from the 2-yard line.

“We’ve worked on that,” King said of throwing to Poellnitz out of the heavy package. “We have several things we work on when we get in that heavy set, just to counter what the defense is trying to do to stop it. He didn’t block very good the play before that. If he would have, we probably would have scored. So I was hesitant about throwing it to him, but we knew he would be open so we did that.”

MULTIPLE TARGETS — Eight different receivers caught a pass for Cartersville Friday night, and spreading the ball around on offense is becoming a signature for the Canes.

Cartersville has a strong rotation of six playmaking receivers, all juniors and seniors, plus a dynamic receiver out of the backfield in Creamer. Creamer had three receptions for 39 yards Friday, while Jefferson, T.J. Horton, JKobe Orr, E.J. Turner and Showell combined to have 247 receiving yards.

Three—Jefferson, Horton and Showell—had over 50 yards receiving in the game, while Orr added 33 yards on an impressive leaping touchdown grab, his second one of the kind in as many weeks.

Cartersville now has six pass catchers averaging over 30 yards receiving per game, led by Jefferson’s 230 yards through three games, Showell’s 180 and Horton’s 140.

Showell got off to a slow start on offense Friday, as he had two receptions for negative-seven yards in the first half.

However, Cartersville got him going in the second half. Lawrence hit him for an 8-yard gain on the first play of the third quarter, and later for a 20-yard first down reception later that drive. He capped the scoring with a 39-yard reception in which he completely turned the defender around on a post route for an easy pitch and catch.

According to King, getting Cartersville’s dynamic Wake Forest commit going in the second half was discussed at halftime.

But with two highly-recruited corners defending on the outside taking away Showell and Turner, Jefferson took advantage in the slot with five receptions for 105 yards.

“A lot of that is give and take. You have to take what they give you,” King said of trying to get Showell touches in the second half. “They did a good job. They have two Division-I corners pressing our outside guys and we had to make a living a lot on the inside, and I thought we did that when we had to.”

Overall, Cartersville’s offense put up 31 points against a defense with at least five Division I recruits, including all four defensive backs and a Georgia commit at defensive end.

However, King believes there was room for improvement after scoring four touchdowns and a field goal out of the Canes’ 11 offensive possessions in the game.

“I didn’t think we were as smooth or as efficient as we could be, but a lot of that was the guys we were playing against,” he said.

The first series of the game for Cartersville’s offense, a four-play, 58-yard drive, was a positive sign as it set the tone for the rest of the game and let King know the coaching staff’s preparation paid off.

“I was anxious because I didn’t know how they were going to line up in some sets that we came out in,” King said of the first drive on offense. “Our guys executed the plan and we had the first few scripted. They came out like we thought they were going to come out and our guys did a great job of executing.”

—The Daily Tribune News staffers Andrew Houghton and Jason Greenberg contributed to this report.