Bobby Cox headlines golf tourney for Humane Society

Bobby Cox and several other sports figures were at Barnsley Gardens Golf Club in Adairsville Monday as the Etowah Valley Humane Society held its fifth annual Southpaw Golf Tournament.

19 teams of golfers played the course and mingled with a roster of celebrities that included Cox, former Braves players Phil Niekro and Brian Jordan, and former Georgia football coach Ray Goff.

“We just thank everybody,” Humane Society operations director Bryan Canty said. “Barnsley Gardens, all of our celebrities that came out, the golfers, all of our sponsors. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The event is expected to raise around $20,000 dollars for the Humane Society, which rescues between 2,300 and 2,400 animals a year in Bartow County, according to Canty.

“It’s a good event for everybody, everybody seems to enjoy it, and Barnsley’s always good to us,” said Stuart Chancey, who’s on the Humane Society board.