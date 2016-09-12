Excel softball blitzes Model; Cass falls to defending champ

It was a good day for Excel softball, as the Lady Eagles recorded 15 hits and scored in every inning but one on their way to a 15-4, five-inning rout of Model.

Aliza Baker singled, doubled and homered, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while scoring four runs and driving in four, to lead the attack for Excel (8-8), while Taylor Gibson threw all five innings and struck out five.

The onslaught started in the first when Baker walked and scored on a double by Lindsey Mauldin, who came around to score on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.

After Model tied it with two in the bottom half of the inning, Excel broke out in a big way in the second. Whitney Harris singled home two runs, and Baker singled before another Mauldin double drove them both home.

Harris and Mauldin, hitting first and third, respectively, around Baker at the top of the order, were a wrecking crew, as each had two hits and scored three times. Mauldin drove in three to

Harris’ one.

The Lady Eagles would add two more in the inning as Hannah Lee singled to score Mauldin and Gibson doubled to score Lee.

Up 8-2 at that point, Excel would add more in the third as Harris scored on Baker’s double and Baker scored on a wild pitch.

Excel got more good news in that third inning, as star shortstop Brighton McCollum made her return to the field after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle suffered Aug. 29 against Mt. Zion.

McCollum hit for Lee in the third and grounded out to first, but singled in the fifth.

Excel took a breather in the fourth, putting up a goose egg, but with a 10-4 lead in the fifth, the Lady Eagles put the game all the way out of reach when Baker hit a three-run home run to center and Rachel Parrott hit a two-run double to cap the scoring.

Gibson got the last batter to ground out to, appropriately, Baker at third base to end the game.

The Lady Eagles play today at 4:30 p.m. against Bowdon, at home.

Cass shut out by defending state champion

Sarah Moore had the lone hit for Cass Monday as they were shut out in five innings by defending state champs Gordon Lee.

The Lady Colonels (5-11) started with some fight against one of the best Class-A teams in the state. Moore held the 12-1 Lady Trojans scoreless for the first three innings, and got herself into scoring position in the second after a single and bunt that let Alexia Najarro reach on an error.

But with one out and runners on second and third, Mae Mae McIntyre and Kaila Carson struck out to end the inning.

It wouldn’t get any better than that for Cass, as they recorded just one more baserunner—Sierrah Gani, who walked in the third—and Gordon Lee began to tee off on Moore.

The Lady Trojans scored one in the third and then brought the roof in on Moore in the fourth, scoring eight runs helped along by two Cass errors to take a 9-0 lead.

The Lady Colonels went down in order in the fifth to end the game.

Cass plays today against Paulding County at home at 5:55 p.m.