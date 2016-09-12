Lady ’Cats take second at Carrollton Invitational

The Woodland High girls cross country team continued its strong season Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.

The Lady ’Cats placed second out of 54 teams in attendance with average times of 21:41. The boys, meanwhile, came in 23rd.

For the girls, freshman Carli Clymer led the way as she placed seventh overall with a time of 20:20.00. Fellow freshman Tess Cochran was next in for Woodland in 13th with a time of 20:33.60. Lindsay Scifers placed 26th overall with a time of 21:37.80, freshman Makenna Trapheagen came in 36th at 22:00.60, freshman Mackenzie Stephenson placed 97th with a time of 23:57.20, freshman Abigail Campos came in 101st at 24:03.10 and freshman Grace Webb placed 143rd in at 25:17.60.

As for the boys, Jonathan Holloway led the way once again as he placed 81st with a time of 18:56.70. He was followed by Jacob Giltz in 126th at 19:32.03, Reece Mitchell in 143rd at 19:45.84, Dylan Stermer in 146th at 19:49.25, Noah Warren in 162nd at 20:06.49 and Dawson McClure in 176th at 20:17.45.

Woodland will return to action Sept. 24 for the Wingfoot XC Classic at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville.