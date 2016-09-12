Morning, West, O’Connor stand out as fall sports continue

CROSS COUNTRY

Bree Cole (Jacksonville State Fr., Cartersville) — Cole took 20th overall and finished third on her team at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Cross Country Festival in Metairie, Louisiana, on Saturday. Her time of 18:50 helped Jacksonville State narrowly edge out Louisiana Tech for third place out of four NCAA teams at the meet.

Savannah Hardin (Young Harris So., Cass) — Hardin ran 29:03 in a 6K race on Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational in Milledgeville. In her 2016 debut, her time was good for 72nd out of 121 runners as Young Harris finished sixth out of 14 competing teams.

Troy Hickom (Clayton State Sr., Cartersville) — Hickom also ran at the Bobcat Invitational, placing 36th out of 94 runners with a time of 28:37 in an 8K race. Hickom was third for Clayton State, which finished seventh out of 13 teams at the meet.

Jaison Morning (Valdosta State So., Cass) — Morning rounded out the Bartow contingent at the Bobcat Invitational, and he did so in style, finishing seventh with a time of 26:29 over the 8K course. He led the way for Valdosta, which finished fourth.

SOCCER

Madison Bennett (North Greenville Fr., Woodland) — Bennett played 42 minutes against Anderson in a 4-0 loss and 18 against Erskine in a 2-1 loss last week, all off the bench.

Mallary Hedden (Armstrong State Jr., Cass) — Hedden played in all three games last week as Armstrong State went 2-1. After picking up a shot in 47 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Embry-Riddle, she played 51 and 49 minutes, respectively, in wins over Anderson and Valdosta State.

Emily Moore (Charleston Southern Sr., Woodland) — Moore had a shot as Charleston Southern took the win in their only game last week, a 4-0 pasting of the Citadel.

Cody West (Duquesne Jr., Cass) — West started and played every minute of two games during the Duquesne Invitational as the Dukes beat Wofford 2-1 on Friday and Canisius 1-0 on Sunday to take the title. West had a shot on goal against Canisius, in a game Duquesne won with a last-second goal in overtime.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Jr., Cartersville) — The Catamounts went 2-2 last week, with O’Connor playing in all 15 of their sets and recording 28 total kills, including 11 in a five-set win over Appalachian State last Tuesday. Through 11 matches, Western Carolina is 5-6 and O’Connor is third on the team in kills, second in total points and first in blocks.

Sydney Sumners (Shorter So., Adairsville) — Sumners played in two sets as 5-0 Shorter swept Tuskegee in straight sets last Tuesday.