Ford has big game; Linn, Ross, Reed pile up tackles

The Atlanta Falcons opened up their season Sunday with a 31-24 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Adairsville Tiger Vic Beasley played 39 snaps, mostly in the Falcons’ nickel package, and did not get on the stat sheet.

In college action, former Cane T.L. Ford had a big day in UNC Charlotte’s first win of the season.

In addition to Ford’s performance, there were several strong defensive games by former Bartow players. Tyler Reed had six tackles and a forced fumble for Austin Peay as the former all-state Cane is already making an impact on the Governors. Hayes Linn, meanwhile, led Air Force in tackles while going up against Georgia State and Cass grad Lucas Johnson, who saw action in the game.

Another Bartow on Bartow matchup included Gordon Gray’s Kennesaw State team against Isaiah Ross’ Point. Ross had six tackles and Gray saw action in an Owls win.

Noah Foley (Berry Fr., Cass) — Foley saw the first action of his college career in Berry’s 52-37 win at LaGrange Saturday.

T.L. Ford (UNC Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — The former all-state Canes receiver had a big game against Elon Saturday, helping the 49ers to a 47-14 win. He had six receptions for 64 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown catch on a third down early in the second quarter for UNC Charlotte’s first points to tie the score at 7. He also had a big 15-yard reception on a second-and-17 in the second quarter to set up a manageable third down, which later led to a touchdown for the 49ers. He had a long reception of 23 yards in the third quarter. Ford is currently second on the team with eight receptions for 117 yards, 78 yards more than the third-leading receiver for Charlotte.

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — After starting the first game for the Crimson Tide, Forristall came off the bench and played in Alabama’s 38-10 over Western Kentucky Saturday.

Gordon Gray (Kennesaw State So., Cartersville) — Gray saw action for the first time this season in the Owls’ 49-3 win over Point Saturday.

Lucas Johnson (Georgia State So., Cass) — Johnson saw action for the second consecutive week in Georgia State’s 48-14 loss Saturday at Air Force.

Hayes Linn (Air Force, Sr., Cartersville) — Linn was Air Force’s leading tackler Saturday against Georgia State with four, two solo. He now has seven tackles and a pass breakup in Air Force’s first two wins in his first season at cornerback after playing the past three at safety.

Rodney Mitchell (Coastal Carlina Jr., Cartersville) — Mitchell saw action in the Chanticleers’ 49-10 home victory over Florida A&M.

Mark Quattlebaum (UNC Charlotte So., Cartersville) — Quattlebaum saw action in Charlotte’s 47-14 home win over Elon Saturday. He has one catch for six yards on the season.

Tyler Reed (Austin Peay Fr., Cartersville) — Reed had six tackles, five solo, and forced a fumble in Austin Peay’s 41-7 loss to Tennessee Tech. Reed now has nine tackles on the season. He did not start the game, but outperformed a couple of the starting linebackers statistically. His forced fumble came on a first-and-goal. He also made two tackles as part of Austin Peay’s kickoff unit. During one span of the second quarter, he made three tackles in three minutes.

Isaiah Ross (Point Jr., Woodland) — After two double-digit tackle weeks for Ross, he had six, five solo, in a 49-3 loss at Kennesaw State. Ross now has 30 tackles through three games, which leads the team. He also forced a fumble earlier this year.

Shelby Townsend (Georgia Southern So., Woodland) — Townsend has seen action in both of Georgia Southern’s games so far this year, including a 24-9 win Saturday at South Alabama.

Hiram Velez (Troy Jr., Adairsville) — A week removed from having two receptions for 53 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown, Velez saw action but did not record a catch in a 30-24 loss at Clemson Saturday.

Da’Kelin Wells (Maryville Jr., Cass) — Wells had three tackles, two solo, in a 38-0 win at Hanover Saturday. All three came on Hanover’s first drive of the game, and one of the tackles came on a third-and-3 for no gain, leading to a turnover on downs in Maryville territory on the next play. Wells has six tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup through two games this season.

Malik Wilkins (Maryville Jr., Cartersville) — Wilkins recorded one tackle for Maryville in its 38-0 win over Hanover Saturday.