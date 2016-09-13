Lady Canes split; Cass, A’ville volleyball fall

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville freshman Lauren Wenzell goes for the kill during a match against Chapel Hill Tuesday at the Storm Center. Wenzell recorded nine kills in the first match of the day against Troup County and seven against Chapel Hill.

The Cartersville Lady Canes missed a chance to run their region record to a perfect 4-0 Tuesday, dropping a close match to Troup County 25-18, 21-25, 24-26 before regrouping to handle Chapel Hill in straight sets, 25-14, 29-27.

The loss to Troup County was the type that will haunt a coach’s dreams, as the Lady Canes (18-7, 3-1) won the first set handily before letting the Lady Tigers back into the match.

“We just made some mental mistakes, I think,” Cartersville coach Camille Spradley said. “A lot of silly errors, things we don’t normally play, we got a little bit out of system, a little bit rattled. We gave Troup County the momentum and then wound up losing that second set.”

The third set was even more of a heartbreaker, as Cartersville took a 23-19 lead late but only scored once more the rest of the way.

“They happened to be in probably their best rotation of the night, one that scores a lot of points for them. ... We were in our worst rotation of the night and the one that we struggled with the most,” Spradley said. “It’s just the way the cards fall sometimes.”

Grace Hunter led the Lady Canes in the nailbiter with 13 kills. Lauren Wenzell added nine, while Kameron Hendrix and Rebekah Stevens were the top providers with 16 and 13 assists, respectively. Addie Smith had 11 digs, while Catie Heilman added eight and a team-high four aces.

Cartersville got back in the win column in their second match, which saw them polish off Chapel Hill in straight sets, although that one had some drama too, as the Lady Canes again struggled to close a team out after winning the first set handily.

“What we’re concerned with is, whenever we make those mistakes or we have those losses or we make those errors, what are we responding and coming back with and how are we going to grow from that experience,” Spradley said. “And that’s what they did against Chapel Hill.”

Wenzell led the team with seven kills against the Lady Panthers, while Stevens and Heilman had five apiece. Hendrix also played well, handing out 21 of Cartersville’s 22 assists in the match.

The Lady Canes are still well positioned in their region, with a 3-1 record heading into their last region matches against LaGrange and Sandy Creek next Tuesday.

They’ll have one more match before that, going to Riverwood on Thursday to take on the hosts and Woodstock.

Cass drops two

The Cass Lady Colonels dropped two matches at East Paulding Tuesday, losing to the hosts and to Villa Rica. Cass (3-12, 0-2) nicked their first set of the evening against East Paulding 25-22, but lost the two subsequent sets by identical scores of 10-25.

They then lost two straight to Villa Rica, 8-25 and 16-25.

The Lady Colonels play next on Thursday, when they host North Murray and Coosa starting at 5:30 p.m.

Adairsville swept

The Adairsville Lady Tigers suffered a similar fate to Cass, as they traveled to Sonoraville Tuesday and lost two matches, not taking a single set in the process.

Adairsville (11-12-3, 1-1) lost to Calhoun, 23-25, 15-25, before playing the hosts closer but still going down, 18-25, 25-27.

The Lady Tigers play next on Thursday, when they travel to Fannin County to play the hosts and Dalton, starting at 5 p.m.