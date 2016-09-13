Cass, Woodland, Excel drop softball region games

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The Cass High softball team led almost wire to wire in a shootout Tuesday night at Paulding County, holding the lead from the first inning through the top of the seventh.

However, Paulding County matched every Cass rally with one of their own and scored three runs in the seventh to walk off with an 11-10 win over the Lady Colonels.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, Cass was ahead by a score of 10-8. However, two walks and a critical error loaded the bases for an RBI single and a two-run double with one out to give Paulding County the walk off.

The loss was a tough one for the Lady Colonels, not only because of the dramatic finish, but because Cass is currently tied for fifth in the Region 7-AAAAA standings, just a half game up on Woodland for the seventh and final region tournament berth.

Cass began Tuesday’s game well, as consecutive singles by Hope Elrod and Sarah Fox resulted in two runs on passed balls. Arianna Mustin walked in the next at bat, and she would score on Sarah Moore’s double. Moore would later come around to make it 4-0 Cass on a Taylor Queen single.

Paulding County came back, a common theme in the game, with two runs in the bottom of the first. However, Elrod would bring the Cass lead back to 5-2 with an RBI single in the second inning.

The Lady Colonels would add two more in the third to extend their lead to 7-2 on a couple of walks, passed balls, and an error.

Paulding County responded with three runs in the third inning, before Cass scored one run on a walk and three stolen bases by Sierrah Gani to make it an 8-5 game.

The back-and-forth affair would continue in the bottom of the fourth with Paulding County scoring two runs to make the score 8-7.

Cass would extend its lead one more time on two more runs in the sixth, keyed by a single from Gani, a double by Elrod and RBI groundouts from Fox and Mustin.

However, as the Lady Patriots did all game, they responded with one run in the bottom of the sixth to set up their three-run seventh inning.

Elrod finished with three hits, a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Gani, Mustin’s courtesy runner Kaila Carson and Sarah Moore each scored two runs as well.

With her three-hit game, Elrod bumped her batting average to .439 on the season.

Cass is now 5-12 overall and 3-6 in region play. The Lady Colonels will continue their playoff chase Thursday at Hiram.

Villa Rica 7, Woodland 0

Woodland came into Tuesday’s home game against Villa Rica a 1/2 game out of the No. 6 spot in the Region 7-AAAAA standings with six teams qualifying for the region tournament this year.

The Lady ’Cats had a chance to gain ground with Cass, the team ahead of Woodland, losing, but could not convert on the opportunity against a tough Villa Rica team that is now 14-5 on the season.

Six Villa Rica runs in the first three innings put Woodland behind the eight ball and the Lady ’Cats could not recover in the 7-0 loss.

Woodland made an error in the two-run first inning, and two more errors in the one-run third inning after a three-run second, although pitcher Sarah Baynard was able to limit the damage in the third and second baseman Caroline Higdon forced a runner out at home plate with the bases loaded on a heads-up play.

Overall, Woodland made five errors in the game.

Villa Rica tacked on one more run in the seventh on a solo home run.

At the plate, Woodland put six runners in scoring position in the last four innings, but could not push across a run. Higdon tripled and Skylar Chappell doubled, while Madgie Robinson added the other hit for Woodland.

A walk, a hit by pitch and an error loaded the bases in the seventh inning with one out, but a double play ended the game and preserved the shutout for Villa Rica.

With the loss, Woodland falls to 7-15 and 3-7 in region play. The Lady Wildcats will look to improve their playoff chances Thursday at first-place Kell.

Bowdon 4, Excel 2

The Excel Christian Academy softball team was ranked 15th in the latest GHSA Class A Private power ratings released Tuesday, three spots up from last week and good enough to be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Still, wins are paramount now with the regular season’s conclusion approaching, and the Lady Eagles let a close one slip away Tuesday.

Excel (8-9, 2-5) hung with Bowdon (13-4, 5-1) at home, but one three-run inning by Bowdon proved to be the difference in a 4-2 Excel loss.

Excel struck first when Landry McCollum was hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored on Whitney Harris’ single.

Bowdon came back to take the lead with a three-run top of the fifth thanks to five singles.

Bowdon would tack on another run in the sixth, and while the Lady Eagles attempted a comeback with a run in the bottom of the sixth on a Lindsey Mauldin double and a Rachel Parrott sacrifice fly, it would not be enough to upset Bowdon.

Kalli Beth Scheff had two hits for Excel in the game to add to Mauldin’s double, and Harris and McCollum’s singles.

With her sacrifice fly, Parrott now has an impressive 27 RBIs. Mauldin raised her batting average to .327, and McCollum to .378.

Excel next plays Thursday at Trion.