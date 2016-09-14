Cass hopes to continue good region start against Hiram

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Cass got their region schedule off to a good start in a county matchup last week. This week, they’re looking to continue that start in a home matchup against Hiram on Friday.

“It’s huge,” Cass coach Bobby Hughes said. “If you have an opportunity to go 2-0 in the region, you have to make sure that you don’t miss that opportunity because that could be huge down the road.”

The Colonels (2-1, 1-0) scored 31 unanswered points against county rival Woodland last week to take a 31-7 decision. That came after an unexpected 28-25 loss to Sonoraville the week prior.

“We made several mistakes early and we were able to limit the bleeding with that and then we started to get things going,” Hughes said about the Woodland win.

Laizon West had a 71-yard touchdown catch in that game and will likely continue in his role as the focal point of Cass’ offense. The shifty slotback now has eight catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns in three games, as well as his duties in the running game and as a safety and wildcat quarterback.

The Colonels are averaging 30.3 points a game, as Derrick Maxwell, Devin Pritchett and Terry Berdin have all complemented West as playmakers for quarterback Brett Gaddy.

They’ll look to keep their scoring run up against Hiram’s 3-3 stack defense that features a big presence in the middle in 240-pound nose guard Emmanuel Carter and a group of field-covering linebackers.

“They move around quite a bit, the linebackers are very active,” Hughes said. “It’s a matter of alignment, having their head up and seeing where the movement is coming from.”

Hiram will also feature plenty of movement of offense, as they’ll pressure Cass to adjust to a number of shifting formations. The Hornets are led by 6’6” sophomore quarterback Nate Presnell, who also plays safety and punts.

“They’re probably more run-oriented than they are pass-oriented,” Hughes said. “They do quite a few things formation-wise. That’s a matter of making sure you’re focused and locked in, because formation changes are nothing more than an opportunity for you to line up incorrectly, which is why they do it.”

Middle linebacker Tripp Breeden has proven to be a game-breaker on defense, with two fumble returns for touchdowns already this season, but Hughes thinks that his team is going to need a good performance from his lines on both sides of the ball.

“We need to be really, really assertive up front on both sides of the ball,” Hughes said. “That’s a key for us, our offensive and defensive fronts have to play well this week.”