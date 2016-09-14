Woodland looks to eliminate mistakes at ‘athletic’ Villa Rica

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Woodland junior defensive lineman Kurtis Feanny tackles Cass' Cameran Hill during the two teams' game Sept. 9 at Woodland High. The 'Cats will go on the road this week to take on Villa Rica.

The Woodland High football is in the all too familiar place of being 0-3 heading into its fourth game, a situation the Wildcats have been in each of the previous three seasons.

If Woodland is going to pick up its first win of the year Friday night at Villa Rica, head coach Tony Plott knows his team will have to cut down on its mistakes.

Against Cass last week, a fumble returned for a touchdown, a missed field goal and some wasted scoring opportunities set the team back in a game where the ’Cats hung with the Colonels for three quarters in a 31-7 loss.

“I think our kids watched film and see that we’re leaving some things on the field. There’s things that we can fix and I think they still believe we can be a good football team,” Plott said. “We were just playing hard and we were able to eliminate most of the mistakes. We still had some mistakes, the fumble for the touchdown. We had some mistakes in the kicking game, ... but the kids are playing hard. They always play hard.

“There were a couple of times when we were not able to score. If we were able to score those times, it may have changed the flow of the game a little bit. There would be more tension in the game for Cass if we had scored a little earlier.”

Woodland’s task will not be much easier this week as the ’Cats go on the road to face a 2-1 Villa Rica team, coming off a 10-point road win over East Paulding, which was ranked in the preseason top 10 of Class 5A.

“They are very athletic. It seems like we have a bunch of very athletic teams [on the schedule],” Plott said. “Their offensive line is very good. I think they might be the strength of their team. They play about two feet off the ground and they fire off the ball. They play low and they’re very aggressive.”

Villa Rica has won the previous three matchups with Woodland, but the ’Cats took the first matchup in 2000. The Villa Rica Wildcats had a strong program in the ’80s and early ’90s, winning a state title in 1986 and posting five 10-win seasons between 1986 and 1998.

This year, Villa Rica will feature running back Elijah Fluker in the wing-T offense. Fluker has ran for an average of 18 yards per game in the first three for Villa Rica, including 217 in the first game against Central, Carrollton.

Villa Rica also will hand the ball to Jovan Allen and Vanquez Wheeler, who each have carried the ball 20 or more times this season.

Villa Rica has ran the ball on 84 percent of its plays so far this season and is on its sophomore backup quarterback, as the team’s starter is out for the season with an injury.

“We thought we were going to see a lot of spread teams this year, but it seems like every team we play has some sort of wing in their offense,” Plott said of Villa Rica. “They have a stable [of running backs]. They have a big fullback, and they have some quick running backs.”

Defensively, Villa Rica is led in tackles by senior middle linebacker Warrick Rachel with 26, six for losses, through three games, and a 6-foot, 218-pound defensive tackle Malik Kelley.

“They base everything out of a 3-3-stack. They have a very good, aggressive middle linebacker,” Plott said. “In the secondary, they have a lot of guys that can run real well. With Villa Rica, they’re all going to be very athletic.”

Villa Rica has a stout defense, allowing just 16 points per game, but Woodland saw some positive developments from its own offense that leads Plott to believe his team is making progress. One of those positive developments was Ant Lester’s performance as he rushed for 128 yards on five carries last week against Cass.

“Ant Lester, he had a few rushes and a couple for real long runs. In practice, we’ve seen that sometimes, but in the games, it doesn’t translate. But I think we saw in the game what we get to see in practice with him. He’s a good running back, has great vision.

“We have a rotation we do. He might have kind of moved up the pecking order a little bit.”

Sophomore Titus Jones had some moments against Cass, and Plott said Jones will continue to see some snaps at quarterback.

“Titus, the plan is to work him in anyway. Titus will get reps, absolutely,” Plott said. “We have to get more consistent play out of our quarterback position. This time, the fumble that went for a touchdown wasn’t [Brody Williams’] fault. We missed a blocking assignment, but that has been corrected. Our kids are great kids and they respond to coaching, but we can’t turn the ball over. We just need more focus in practice and more focus in games.”