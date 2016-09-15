The Woodland softball team out-hit Kell Thursday, 6-3, but couldn’t turn those hits into runs in a 3-1 loss to the Lady Longhorns.

Audrey Morris had two hits and scored the only run for Woodland (7-16, 3-8). Sarah Baynard pitched all six innings, walking five and striking out three.

Kell, the No. 10-ranked team in Class 5A, scored single runs in the first and fourth innings.

Morris scored on an error after a Bella Carnes single in the top of the fifth, but Kell scored again in the sixth and with Morris on first in the seventh, Jamison Kilgo lined into a double play to end the game. '

Besides Morris and Carnes, Kilgo, Madgie Robinson and Jordan Duck all had a hit for the Lady ’Cats.

Woodland plays next on Tuesday, hosting Hiram at 5:55 p.m.