The run rule in high school softball is intended to keep scores from getting unnecessarily lopsided and to prevent delaying the inevitable when the game is already out of hand.

The run rule came into effect far too late Thursday in Tyrone, at least as far as Sandy Creek was concerned, as the Lady Canes managed to win by a score of 23-3 by the time four innings were in the books.

Cartersville scored four runs in the first inning, four more in the second, nine in the third and tacked on an extra six in the fourth for good measure.

The Lady Canes capitalized on eight errors by Sandy Creek, as well as 11 walks, and only needed eight hits to secure the victory. Freshman Cio Seigler had two of those hits, including a triple, with two runs scored and four RBIs.

Presley Edwards also drove in four and had a double. Paris Poston, meanwhile, walked three times and had a hit, scoring four runs and driving in two more.

Cartersville is now over .500 at 10-9, 2-5 in Region 5-AAAA, and will next take on Troup County in a region doubleheader Saturday at the Cartersville Softball Complex.