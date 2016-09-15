On Tuesday, the Cass High softball team lost by a score of 11-10 when Paulding County scored three runs in the seventh to walk off with the win over the Lady Colonels.

It was deja vu all over again for Cass Thursday, though it was Hiram this time that scored three runs in its last turn at bat to defeat the Lady Colonels 5-3 at Hiram.

Sierrah Gani, Hope Elrod and Sarah Fox each had two hits in the game for Cass. Taylor Queen and Brittnee Mayer each added one as the Lady Colonels outhit Hiram 8-7.

Gani and Elrod both doubled, and Elrod has five hits in her last two games.

Cass began the game with a two-run lead as Elrod doubled Gani home after a single before Elrod came around to score herself on a stolen base.

Hiram narrowed the lead to one in the third inning when a Lady Hornet reached base on an error and came around to score on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Cass extended its lead in the fifth when Kaila Carson walked and Gani drove her home with a double two batters later.

Hiram would respond quickly with a run in the bottom of the frame to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Lady Colonels. It was in the bottom of the sixth when Hiram would take its first lead with a double, a walk and two singles resulting in three runs.

In Cass’ last chance in the top of the seventh, Elrod and Fox hit consecutive two-out singles to put the tying run on board, but a groundout to end the game sent Cass to 5-13 on the year and 3-7 in region play.

The Lady Colonels came into the game just a 1/2-game ahead of Woodland for the sixth and final region playoff spot.

They will next face Villa Rica on the road Tuesday.