The Adairsville High softball team came into a game at Haralson County just 1 1/2 games out of second place in Region 6-AAA, as the Lady Tigers head down the home stretch of the regular season schedule.

They improved their standing Thursday against Haralson with a 15-0 win.

Starter Loren Harris went the distance, striking out 11 and allowing just two hits and no walks in seven innings. Just two Haralson County batters hit the ball in the air all game.

At the plate, the Lady Tigers scored two in the second inning and five in the fourth, one run shy of invoking the run rule. They then scored five more in the seventh to put a bow on the dominating performance.

Emily Collum recorded four hits in the game with three RBIs and two runs scored; Bailey Robinson hit two doubles in a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs; and Natalie Burrow knocked in four runs on a 3-for-4 game with a triple and two runs scored.

Adairsville got the scoring started in the second inning after an error and a fielder’s choice put two runners on, followed by a Burrow single to load the bases. Collum then drove in two with her two-out single.

In the fourth, Macy Hufstetler led off with a double and Burrow drove her home with a single. Collum then singled to score another two runs. After a Havyn Isaac RBI single, Robinson capped the scoring for the frame with an RBI double.

There were no outs in the fourth and the Lady Tigers already held a 7-0 lead, one run shy of invoking the run rule after five innings. The runner left in scoring position in the fourth would only lead to more run production later, though.

In the seventh inning, Morgan DeBoard led off with a single, followed by a hit by pitch, and Breeanna Wilson reaching on a bunt single. With the bases chucked, Burrow tripled to right field to bring in three more runs and make the score 10-0. Collum later singled to drive in Burrow, and Robinson doubled to hit home Collum to give the game a final of 12-0.

Adairsville is now 9-8 overall, 6-5 in region play, and will resume action Tuesday at home against Sonoraville.

Trion 3, Excel 0

Aliza Baker continued her recent hot streak with two hits, including a double, but the Excel Christian Academy softball team took a loss on the road Thursday at Trion, 3-0.

Trion was able to score one run in the first inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.

Hannah Lee pitched the entirety of the game for Excel, allowing two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

At the plate, Excel left 10 runners on base in the game. Baker had two of the team’s three hits, but the Lady Eagles walked five times and had one reach on an error.

Landry McCollum had the other hit for Excel, which falls to 8-10 on the season and 2-6 in region play.

The Lady Eagles will next host Mount Zion on Monday.