Adairsville running back Travon Branch returns a punt at Ridgeland High on Aug. 19. Adairsville will return off a bye week to face Ringgold tonight at Tiger Stadium.

The Adairsville Tigers have started off the season 0-3, their worst start in years.

But coach Eric Bishop is still looking to the future.

“Nobody wants to be 0-3 ... but their intensity, their effort, their focus is where it needs to be,” Bishop said Thursday. “What I keep reminding my kids and other people is that we’re 0-3, but we’re 0-3 to three pretty good football teams.”

Bishop’s right on that count, as the Tigers have lost to 3-0 Ridgeland, 2-1 Cass and 3-0 Model, but moral victories against good teams aren’t going to do much for Adairsville.

Their road to climb out of that 0-3 hole starts today, with a home game against 2-1 Ringgold.

After a 51-21 loss to Model, the Tigers had a bye week to regroup.

“We had a good open week and we probably needed that week to just focus on us and not worry about an opponent,” Bishop said. “That’s what we did, and headed into Ringgold, we want to play the best game of the year so far.”

In recent years, a date with the Panthers hasn’t proven to be much trouble at all for Adairsville, as the Tigers have beaten Ringgold 35-0 and 41-17 in the last two seasons, but Bishop’s team hasn’t yet found their stride after breaking in eight new starters on each side of the ball in the offseason.

Their offensive output of 21 points against Model was their highest of the young season so far, while the fewest they’ve held an opponent to was 34 against Cass.

Ringgold shouldn’t prove as much of a pushover as they’ve been in recent years, either. The Panthers finished last year on a 3-1 run and have carried that into this season, losing to Northwest Whitfield to start their campaign but bouncing back to defeat rival Heritage and Fannin County.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Kibler has established himself as the starter after the Heritage game, and he’ll have plenty of weapons.

Senior running back Dearies King gashed Adairsville for 152 yards on 19 carries last year, and added one catch for 18 yards.

“He was hard to tackle and had some explosive plays against us, so we’ll be sure to try to contain [King],” Bishop said.

Kibler will also have the option of throwing to outside receivers Andre Tarver, a sophomore, and Mac Brower, a senior. Through Ringgold’s first two games, Brower had recorded 108 total yards receiving and Tarver was right behind him at 93.

The Panthers have also added some option concepts to their spread offense this year, a change that Bishop hopes will play right into Adairsville’s hands.

“We’ll have to be ready for option,” Bishop said. “We see that every day in practice against our own offense so hopefully option will be kind of canceled out by that.”

As for Bishop’s own option offense, it will be going up against a Ringgold defense that features King and Tarver playing both ways in the secondary, as well as junior safety Ty Jones, who had seven tackles, two sacks and an interception through Ringgold’s first two games.

The Panthers’ defense also has a defensive line that Bishop considers “one of the strengths of the team,” and a constantly shifting front out of their base 4-2-5.

“Defensively, I don’t really know what we’re going to get,” Bishop admitted, saying that Adairsville was prepared for any of three different looks. “It seems like the last couple of years going into this ballgame we see what we see on film from them and then they get to our game and we see them playing in something that they haven’t played in all year. They try to be a base 4-2-5 just like we do, but they’re a lot more multiple than we are ... on defense.”

On the injury front, Adairsville will likely be without Reed Hughes and Rhett Burgess, whom Bishop described as “questionable” after practice injuries this week, but will welcome back linebacker Dakota Hughes and defensive lineman Rico Wills, who has been out since their first scrimmage.

“He’s probably one of our best returning defensive linemen ... and Rico hasn’t even played a down for us in a regular-season game yet,” Bishop said.

A loss that would drop them to 0-4 as they head into region play in two weeks would ratchet up the pressure even more for the Tigers, but Bishop said he’s not feeling it.

“The only pressure I feel is leading these kids into the next day,” the coach said, repeating a mantra. “That’s really where my pressure comes in, to continually keep them focused on the process. That’s what we talk about all the time, focus on the process, not the product, and if you focus on the process then the product will take care of itself.”