View gallery The Cartersville student section celebrates a big play during Cartersville's win Sept. 9 over Westlake at Weinman Stadium. The Canes will host an athletic team with a highly-touted recruit at cornerback for the second week in a row tonight.

“Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure. Only the paranoid survive.”

That was the quote Cartersville head coach Joey King read to his team during Wednesday’s practice, and after three straight comfortable wins over preseason top 10-ranked opponents, it is the mantra of the Purple Hurricanes to avoid complacency heading into tonight’s matchup with Hapeville Charter at Weinman Stadium.

“We’re walking around paranoid. Somebody’s coming to get us,” King said. “We’re working that way and not getting comfortable with where we’re at.”

Tonight’s game is the final tune-up before region play, and while Hapeville Charter did not come in with the same preseason buzz as the Canes’ first three opponents and is off to a 1-2 start, the Hornets, like Westlake last week, have their share of Division I athletes.

That stable of prospects is led by Georgia commit William Poole III. Poole is ranked 47th in the country according to ESPN. He is committed to the Bulldogs as a cornerback, and will line up opposite Chris Smith, who is a four-star prospect with offers from Alabama and USC, among others.

It will be the second consecutive week the Canes will line up against two corners with Division I offers.

“They’re a good football team. Their record may not indicate it, but they have a lot of athletes,” King said of Hapeville Charter. “They’re not shy on athletes, I’m telling you. [Smith] is really good. And the free safety [Caleb Vaughan], when you see him, he’s a special player too.”

Hapeville Charter began its football program in 2011, and this is the first meeting between the Hornets and the Canes. Hapeville’s best season came last year, posting a 6-4 record, including a one-point loss to the eventual Class 2A state champ, Pace Academy.

Hapeville, a Class 2A school, lost to Pace in a rematch earlier this season by a score of 21-7. Hapeville’s win came against Swain County in North Carolina by a score of 35-7. The other loss for the Hornets came last week to Wesleyan, the No. 2-ranked team in Class A, by a score of 31-14.

“That [says] they have athletes,” King said of Hapeville competing with Pace Academy. “And they’re well-coached. They do a good job. They don’t try to do too much with their kids. Their kids look like they know what they’re doing, on film, where they’re going. It was closer with Pace this year and they about beat them last year, so they have a really good scheme and do a really good job.”

Playing another athletic team with highly-recruited prospects in the secondary is something King feels will make his team better when region play begins next week.

“It’s a challenge. We want to play our best football and get better every week. Playing this competition is definitely going to help us do that,” he said.

In addition to the talent in the secondary, Hapeville Charter has two 220-plus pound linebackers, Ellwood Smith and Richard Hayes, who combined for 13 tackles against Pace Academy. Smith also had a pick-six against Swain.

King said, despite being a 2A school, Hapeville only plays two or three players both ways.

“Defensively, they’re a four-man front. They bring some pressure with their inside linebackers,” King said. “They do a good job of matching up on the outside. [Poole and Smith] are really good corners. So they’re going to try to get in your face and shut you down at the line of scrimmage. Their outside ’backers and strong safety do a good job of getting their hands on you and walling you to the outside in their schemes, so they’re tough.”

Offensively, Hapeville Charter runs the spread, and King said the Hornets are fairly balanced, but lean a little more toward the run game.

On the offensive line, tackle Ousman Traore tips the scales at 310 pounds, while Corey Freeman weighs in at 290 pounds.

Running behind the heavyweights are 5-foot-5, 149-pound back Johntavious Hill, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who went 11-for-19 passing against Swain County with three touchdowns, but threw two interceptions on 5-of-16 passing against Pace. Williams’ top target is Andunte Devereux, who had three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown against Pace.

“Offensively, they’re spread. They get in some tight end, some overset,” King said. “The little running back does a good job. [Devereux] is a really good receiver for them, real fast. He caught a slant against [Swain] and went about 90 yards. He can really, really run.”

King said his team is ready for Hapeville Charter and had a “really good” practice Wednesday. And while the Canes do not want to overlook Hapeville Charter, they are ready for region play to begin at Cedartown next week.

“It’s getting closer,” King said of region play. “We had to pick up an extra nonregion game this year, as opposed to the past, playing four nonregion games. Normally, we’re in the region schedule right now. We’re definitely excited about that.”

The Canes appear ready, at least based on their 3-0 start while beating strong programs Allatoona, Calhoun and Westlake by a combined score of 117-14.

The film study of last week’s Westlake game confirmed to King something he already knew immediately following Cartersville’s second consecutive shutout, the defense was outstanding.

“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well. Our kids are playing hard. I thought we got a little tired, maybe middle of the third quarter, a little bit,” King said of the Westlake game. “Offensively, really, we played pretty well too. There’s some things—we have to keep our feet, hit our hole better in the run game a couple of times. Trevor [Lawrence], I thought he made one bad decision, throwing a pickup. I thought he could have ran and got the sticks. Just little nitpicky things, eye discipline, all that kind of stuff.”

The Canes have had a largely pass-based offensive attack, throwing the ball 87 times and running 42 through three games. King said there are several reasons for the passing game playing so prominently in the offense, which includes but is not limited to having the No. 1 prospect in the junior class at quarterback.

“Some of that’s based off what the defense is allowing us to do. If they’re going to load the box up, we’re going to throw the ball. If they’re going to spread out, we’re going to run the ball,” King said. “Some of it is, with Trey [Creamer], Trey’s our main running back. He’s playing a lot of corner. When we can move the sticks consistently, there’s no point in getting him beat up and banged up if we don’t have to.”

King said the injury report is clean this week besides a few scrapes and bruises. If needed, however, he feels confident in his team’s depth based off the past few games.

“Our immediate reserves have stepped up and played well,” King said. “Grant Harris came in Friday, first play in, recovers a fumble. Carson Murray, it seems when he comes in, he gets a sack. Garrett Shelton, Bobby Harris, Jake Richards have done a good job coming in on our defensive line. And, offensively, we’re spreading the ball out, rolling it to some different guys. A bunch of people are getting a bunch of touches.”

As always at Weinman, the Canes will have the advantage tonight of playing at home. The team unveiled some new swag this week as there is a “Cartersville Purple Hurricanes” banner spanning the width of the visiting stands of the stadium.

“We feel like we have a special thing going,” King said of playing at home. “Anytime you can play here in front of our fans, it’s a special thing.”