The Cartersville High football team is 4-0 after a tough nonregion schedule thanks to a 38-7 win over Hapeville Charter Friday at Weinman Stadium.

With the win, the Canes head into region play with a 19-game win streak and are No. 1 in Class 4A.

However, Friday’s win was not quite as clean as Cartersville’s first three, as the Canes committed 15 penalties, slowing down the offense, and the typically dominant defense uncharacteristically allowed 187 yards in the first half to Hapeville Charter.

“We got the W. We’re glad to do that, but I just told the guys, ‘I’m not doing a very good job of being the head coach because we’re doing some stuff that’s not characteristic of me, ... sloppy play here and there, personal fouls here. We can’t keep our mouths shut.’ So we’ll fix that on Monday,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “That nonregion schedule is tough, and they had some athletes running around out there causing some problems for us. We’re 4-0, right where we want to be from a record standpoint, not as a team standpoint. I’m going to fix that."

King believes there may have been a letdown after dispatching of three preseason-ranked opponents to begin the season.

“We talked this week about complacency, guarding against complacency,” he said. “And I really felt, going into it, our guys weren’t complacent. But we played kind of complacent in that first half, got a little sloppy, and I’ll shoulder the blame for that.”

The game began with Cartersville looking like the team Canes fans have come to know and love, moving right down the field on the first series on a four-play, 56-yard touchdown drive, capped by a Trevor Lawrence to Avery Showell 28-yard pass play.

After forcing a three-and-out by Hapeville Charter, Antoine Jefferson then returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-0 just 4 1/2 minutes into the game. Jefferson broke a tackle right after he caught the ball, spun away from the defender and navigated the Cartersville sideline for the score.

The return game was a positive for Cartersville Friday night as Trase Fezzia added a 63-yard kickoff return later in the first quarter.

“Our guys did a good job. The guys blocking for him did a really good job on [Jefferson’s] return,” King said. “The funny thing about it is, he told me. He said, ‘I was going to return a punt for a touchdown,’ before the game.” I’ll be danged if he didn’t do it. He’s a fun one to coach.”

Hapeville Charter would respond on the next possession, though, scoring on a seven-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Hajj-Malik Williams to a streaking Rory Starkey, who was able to get behind the Cartersville defense on a busted coverage.

The Canes would come right back with a five-play, 11-yard drive after Fezzia’s long return, but the drive stalled at the 8-yard line and Cartersville settled for a 25-yard field goal to take a 17-7 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter.

The drive was stalled by a crucial illegal procedure penalty at the Hapeville 3-yard line. However, it was the next possession on offense when the penalties really started to mount, as the Canes committed five for 52 yards on the drive, and three big pass plays were called back. The possession resulted in a punt for the Canes.

The two teams combined for 29 penalties for 260 yards in the game.

“I don’t know. There was a lot of laundry on the field. I don’t know what the deal was,” King said. “Some of it was us. Some was who knows what, but I’m going to fix us on Monday. We’re going to fix what we can fix.”

Hapeville Charter threatened to cut into the lead toward the end of the first half, going on a 12-play, 69-yard drive down to Cartersville’s 21-yard line. However, Cartersville was able to force a turnover on downs on a key tackle and pass breakup on consecutive plays by Fezzia.

Still, Hapeville Charter outgained Cartersville 187-172 in the first half.

“We bent a little too much, more than I would have liked to bend,” King said of the defense. “We didn’t get a good enough pass rush early in the game, but we started to pick that up. The guys got loose and we picked it up a little bit in the second half.”

Cartersville finished the first half strong, taking two minutes to go 83 yards in nine plays to go into the halftime locker room with a 24-7 lead. Lawrence went 6-for-6 on the drive for 62 yards and a 17-yard touchdown on a slant route to Jefferson. The No. 1 quarterback in the class finished his night 20-of-30 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns with Clemson quarterback coach Brandon Streeter in attendance.

The second half saw a much improved defensive performance by the Canes. Hapeville Charter did not earn a first down and had just nine yards of total offense in the final two quarters.

“I was pretty hard on the whole team at halftime,” King said. “I thought our defense came out of the locker room at the half and they played really well, kept them to a short field.”

Cartersville’s offense, meanwhile, scored right out of the locker room, going on a three-play, 61-yard drive, capped by a Lawrence 33-yard pass to Showell.

The starters played four possessions in the third quarter before being relieved, two resulted in missed field goals and two drives went for scores. The final touchdown came on an seven-play, 36-yard drive. Lawrence hit T.J. Horton for a 17-yard touchdown to take a 38-7 lead with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

Horton finished with five receptions for 61 yards; Showell had three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown; Jefferson had three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown; and Trey Creamer had four receptions for 36 yards.

Defensively, Showell had four tackles and a sack in the game; Fezzia made five tackles and a pass breakup; Torrian Scrutchins had two sacks; Sean Holton had five tackles; Trevor Lowe had four tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit; and Brandon Wade had one of Cartersville’s four sacks on the night.

Cartersville will open its region schedule at Cedartown next Friday.