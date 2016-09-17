The Adairsville High football team earned the first win of its season Friday night, defeating Ringgold by a score of 48-34 at Tiger Stadium.

The offensive onslaught was led by senior quarterback Roger Redd, who ran a controlled, well-balanced land and air attack against a formidable foe in Ringgold.

The first score of the night for Adairsville came with 5:06 left in the first quarter when Redd hooked up with Ethan Belcher for a 32-yard passing touchdown.

After a quick strike from Ringgold to tie the game, Adairsville’s special teams wasted no more time in putting them back on top with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter. Tyler Riley returned the Ringgold kickoff for an 80-plus yard score to give the Tigers the lead just before the second quarter.

Ringgold wasted no time in answering back as they tied the game up in the first few seconds of the second quarter. But it would not stay that way long as Redd handed the ball off to Travon Branch, who scampered in from 58 yards out to take the lead back for the Tigers.

After another answering score by Ringgold to bring the game’s score within one, the Tigers struck again with Redd, this time connecting on a 33-yard pass to Branch for another touchdown with 7:18 left in the second quarter.

Just as Ringgold got the ball, they quickly coughed it up, landing in the arms of Adairsville’s Joseph Adcock for a fumble recovery.

The Tigers would go in tied at halftime, 27-27.

That's when head coach Eric Bishop's special teams came back out and attacked right away. Branch took the ball around his own 5-yard line at the beginning of the third quarter and went 90-plus yards to give Adairsville the lead.

“We really a got a chance to work on our special teams during the open week,” Bishop said. “We called the plays Steve-o to the right and steve-o to the left.”

Redd later connected with Bryce Burgess for a 15-yard touchdown with 7:26 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 41-34.

After the touchdown, the Tigers’ defense made crucial fourth-and-5 stops twice in the fourth quarter, as they kept the Ringgold Tigers out of the end zone.

“I was proud of the guys and how hard they played, and [we matched Ringgold’s] team speed really well tonight,” Bishop said.

The Tigers would ice the game with a well-balanced running attack to control most of the clock during the fourth quarter.

Mason Boswell capped the scoring with a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 39 seconds left to put the game away.

Adairsville is now 1-3 and will play one more crossover region game next week before beginning Region 6-AAA South action Oct. 7 at Calhoun.