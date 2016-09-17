The Woodland Wildcats dropped their fourth game of the season Friday night to the host Villa Rica Wildcats by a score of 41-0.

“It is on me as the head coach,” Woodland’s Tony Plott said. “I will see that we fix what needs to be fixed and we will get ourselves ready for next time.”

Woodland fell behind 13-0 early after being unable to answer Villa Rica’s first two drives, which both ended in touchdowns with a missed extra point.

Both of Woodland’s first two opportunities were cut short with the Wildcats going three-and-out both times and being forced to punt.

On Villa Rica’s third drive, however, Woodland’s defense was able to force a fumble. Sophomore Aaron Carlson came up with the ball and allowed a chance for Woodland’s offense to turn things around with the ball on Villa Rica’s 31-yard line.

Unfortunately for the ’Cats, though, on the next play junior quarterback Brody Williams’ pitch found its way into the hands of Villa Rica outside linebacker, Nick Corkill, who returned it 19 yards to the 50.

Villa Rica took advantage of the opportunity, rushing six times to go 50 yards and score their third touchdown, making the score 20-0 late in the first half. The highlight of the drive came from running back Elijah Fluker with a 26-yard rush.

Villa Rica would score once more before the half was out, a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Fluker to make the score at the half 27-0 in favor of Villa Rica.

At the half, Woodland had 10 yards rushing on 10 attempts and went a total of 0-3 with an interception through the air.

Woodland received the ball to begin the second half, going three-and-out after having their only completion of the game go for negative-two yards.

Brycen Kellet’s punt on fourth-and-9 was then blocked by Villa Rica outside linebacker/defensive back Terry Joiner. Joiner returned the fumble 42 yards, putting his team up 34-0.

Woodland’s longest drive came in the third quarter and lasted 11 plays. Woodland picked up three first downs on the drive, including a fourth-down conversion on fourth-and-3 where sophomore running back Ant Lester picked up four yards on the ground. The drive ended, however, when Williams had a pass deflected and subsequently intercepted by Demarcus Dixon.

In the fourth quarter, Woodland again made a run at putting themselves on the scoreboard. Running back K.J. Combs starred on this drive, rushing twice for 26 yards and bringing Woodland as far as Villa Rica’s 32-yard line before a sack on fourth down would end the drive.

On Villa Rica’s ensuing drive, Aaron Carlson once again found the ball in his hands after recovering a second Villa Rica fumble. Woodland was unable to capitalize off of the turnover, however, turning the ball over on downs and Villa Rica kneeled to close the game out.

Woodland returns home next week to face off against the Carrollton Trojans.