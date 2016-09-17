The pass floated in the air, a desperation bomb thrown to a Hiram receiver who had somehow, improbably, gotten behind a Cass defense that should have allowed something else, anything else in the last minute with a 14-12 lead.

It looked like a heartbreaking end for the Colonels, but at the end, the pass dropped barely past the reaching fingers of Hiram’s receiver, allowing Cass (3-1, 2-0) to escape with a 14-12 win in front of a banner crowd on homecoming night.

“We haven’t been in these situations and they’re going to have to learn and play through them, but that’s just not smart,” Cass coach Bobby Hughes said about that pivotal last play.

Derrick Maxwell was a workhorse for the Colonels, running for 159 yards and both of his team’s touchdowns, while Colby Williams tipped away a pass that would have tied the game on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

Cass rolled up 155 yards of offense in the first half, but three turnovers hurt the Colonels and held them to a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Their first drive was stopped when quarterback Brett Gaddy picked up just two yards on fourth-and-three.

The Colonels went for it on fourth down again on their next drive, and this one went better, as Gaddy picked up 11 yards on fourth-and-four with a throw to Devin Pritchett. One play later, after a penalty, Maxwell burst up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown run.

Anthony Robledo added the extra point to cap the first-half scoring.

Maxwell ran for 88 yards on 15 carries in the half.

Cass had other opportunities to score, but the Colonels fumbled a punt, Gaddy threw an interception, and they had six- and eight-play drives stall and result in punts.

Their defense, meanwhile, was stout, holding Hiram to just 84 yards in the half. Marvin Bellamy intercepted an overthrown pass on Hiram’s first possession of the game.

“We really kind of dominated in the first half and didn’t really get any points out of it,” Hughes said.

Cass got good field position on its first possession of the second half and took advantage with a nine-play drive that Maxwell finished off with a three-yard run. The back finished the game just as strong as he started, ending up with a final line of 32 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our coaches teach us that if you run enough, me as a big running back, keep powering and they’ll get tired of tackling you,” Maxwell said.

Hiram’s offense seemed to catch a second wind, though.

Marcel Murray slashed through the Colonels for an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the extra point was missed to leave Cass up 14-6.

Trying to kill the game off, Cass then drove 58 yards in 12 plays, but Robledo missed a 39-yard field goal wide left. Hiram took advantage immediately after with a touchdown drive that was helped by a pass interference penalty on third-and-13 and a 36-yard completion on fourth-and-six.

“Bad timing on [our penalties],” Hughes said. “We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to keep going.”

The Colonels had six penalties for 63 yards in total.

Hiram finished that drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to David Wearing, but Williams deflected quarterback Nate Presnell’s pass in the front right corner of the endzone to preserve Cass’ lead at 14-12.

The Colonels nearly killed off the game on their next drive, but after a crucial encroachment penalty got them another set of downs, they couldn’t quite run out the clock and Laizon West lost eight yards on fourth down to set Hiram up at their own 38.

A quick completion took them to the 50 and set up the nailbiting final minute, as Presnell’s pass was just too far for his receiver on third and 15 from the Hiram 45 after a false start.

Presnell was sacked on fourth down and a kneeldown from Gaddy closed out a game that Cass might feel lucky to win, but will gladly take anyway.

“We’ve got to learn to finish that right there but that was a physical, hard-fought game and the bottom line is, we’re sitting at 2-0 in the region,” Hughes said.

The Colonels host Kell next Friday at 7:30 p.m.