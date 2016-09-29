Win or Go Home: Lady 'Cats force decisive Game 3 with state tournament bid on the line

JASON GREENBERG/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Woodland’s Brittney Cox hits a single during Game 1 of the Region 7-AAAAA tournament series Thursday against Paulding County at Woodland High. Cox went 5-for-8 in the two games Thursday, as Woodland split and will host Paulding at home at 5 p.m. today. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

The Woodland Lady Wildcats softball team had their backs against the wall Thursday, as a 12-5 loss to Paulding County in the first game of a doubleheader put their season one game away from ending.

But like a wildcat always will, they came out fighting in a tough situation, beating Paulding 11-3 in five innings in the second game behind a strong performance up and down the lineup and a crucial adjustment by pitcher Sarah Baynard.

“I’m proud of them,” head coach Colman Roberts said after the Lady ’Cats win, which set up a winner-take-all third game between the two teams today at Woodland. “They battled back and they could have laid down. We’ve had some teams that kind of put their heads between their legs and laid down, so I’m proud of them.”

On a gorgeous evening at Woodland, the Lady Patriots of Paulding County struck first, scoring two runs off Baynard in the first inning.

Woodland got hits in each of the first two innings against Paulding County pitcher and North Georgia commit Abbie Crawford, but couldn’t produce anything as Crawford held them scoreless through four.

Meanwhile, the Lady Patriots tacked on two more runs in the third on a two-run home run to center by shortstop Makayla Powell, and two more in their half of the fourth on a two-run double by center fielder Kayla Tucker.

Woodland got two of those back in the fifth when Jamison Kilgo led off with a single and Audrey Morris and Madgie Robinson followed with bunt singles. Kilgo scored when Powell couldn’t handle Bella Carnes’ ground ball, but with the bases loaded and nobody out, Caroline Higdon grounded into a double play to score a run but kill Woodland’s momentum.

Crawford hit a two-run homer to restore Paulding’s six-run lead, but Brittney Cox and Emma Jordan led off the bottom of the sixth with singles.

Cox scored on Skylar Chappell’s groundout, while Jordan dashed home on a passed ball. Carnes singled home Morris later in the inning to cut the Lady ’Cats’ deficit to 8-5, but Tucker drove in another two runs as part of a four-run seventh for Paulding County.

That proved to be too much for Woodland to overcome, as Jordan hit sharply into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Jordan, Robinson, Morris and Cox each had two hits in the game for Woodland.

Roberts kept the same lineup intact to face Crawford in the second game, but did make a few changes to his team’s style.

After victimizing Paulding County with bunts and small ball at the end of the first game, the Lady ’Cats went to those tactics early and often.

Meanwhile, Baynard switched up her pitching approach as well. After throwing 118 pitches in the first game, she and Roberts decided to go with more offspeed looks in hopes of disrupting Paulding’s timing.

Woodland was designated as the away team for the second game and got off to a much better start.

After two quick outs, Higdon, Duck, Cox and Jordan all reached base, mixing infield singles and errors. With the bases loaded and a run in already, Chappell ripped a single to left to score two runs and make it 3-0.

Crawford bombed another two-run homer, her second of the evening—“She’s a great player,” Roberts said—in the bottom of the first, but the Lady ’Cats were getting her measure on the mound.

After Baynard escaped a jam in the third when Duck threw out a runner at the plate, Woodland finally broke out in the top of the fourth.

Robinson led off with a walk, Carnes reached on a dropped throw and Higdon singled.

“Madgie Robinson, Bella Carnes in the 1-2 hole, they’ve been doing a great job slapping and bunting, and you have to get runners on and we can do things,” Roberts said. “We don’t have a lot of power, so we’ve got to play short game.”

With the bases loaded, cleanup hitter Duck singled home a run, and Cox followed by dropping the ball just over the first baseman’s head to score two more. They would both score later in the inning, on an error and a groundout, to give Woodland an 8-2 lead.

Paulding County leadoff hitter Tia Robinson would walk, steal a base and score when Crawford hit the ball just past Robinson’s glove in left in the bottom of the inning, but that would be all Baynard would surrender, and her team scored three in the fifth to invoke the run rule.

It started at the top again, as Robinson, Carnes and Higdon all singled, with Higdon’s scoring Robinson. Duck followed with a beautiful squeeze bunt back to the pitcher to score a run, and Jordan’s single capped the scoring.

“They timed her up, had some good bunts,” Roberts said about his team adjusting to Crawford’s fastballs that had handicapped them in the first game. “Jordan Duck had a good bunt right there with a runner at third, we had a little safety squeeze on.”

Higdon had two hits, a walk, scored three times and drove in a run to lead the Lady ’Cats in the second game, while Duck, Cox and Chappell each had two RBIs. Robinson reached base three times from the leadoff spot, while Jordan reached base in all four of her at-bats on a walk, a single and two errors.

Tomorrow’s game will likely see a rematch of Crawford vs. Baynard, and of Woodland’s small ball with Paulding County’s power.

“She started throwing a little more offspeed second game, keeping them off balance,” Roberts said about his pitcher. “A couple of those kids are hard to pitch to. They’ve got some really, really good hitters, so we just kind of kept them off balance.”

If the Lady ’Cats lose, their season will be over. If they win, they’ll move into the state tournament, and also play at Villa Rica on Monday at 4 p.m in the next stage of the region tournament.