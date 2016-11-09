Big Win Mired in Great Loss: King coaches Canes through death of grandfather

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Cartersville High head football coach Joey King greets a player walking to the sideline during a game against LaGrange at Weinman Stadium on Oct. 7. On Nov. 1, King's grandfather and the man who helped raise him, Austin Joe Kines, died at the age of 92.

The Cartersville High football team defeated Troup County 68-0 Friday night, playing its most complete game of the season on the way to a region championship, an undefeated regular season, and an extension of already-impressive win streaks.

For most fans watching the game at Weinman Stadium Friday night, everything appeared to be transpiring flawlessly in Purple Hurricane land.

However, for head coach Joey King, the joy of the victory was in stark contrast to a far greater loss he suffered earlier in the week.

King’s grandfather, Austin Joe Kines Sr., died on the morning of Nov. 1 at the age of 92.

“He raised me. My mom, she’s my rock. But my grandfather taught me how to be a man,” King said. “He was my dad. My father hadn’t been around and he was the only dad that I had known. So last week was kind of tough.”

One of the last times King spoke to his grandfather, the conversation turned to football, as it often did with King and the patriarch of his football family. Kines won a state championship in Piedmont, Alabama, as a high school player himself. His son, Joe Kines, was a longtime coach in the SEC with some time spent in the NFL.

In that conversation, King told his grandfather Cartersville was playing Troup for the region championship. Kines asked King, “Y’all can get ’em?” King promised they would.

The Canes did not disappoint, registering the widest margin of victory in program history, against a top 10-ranked team, no less.

“I told the guys all week, don’t make a liar out of me in one of the last conversations I had with him,” King said. “And they took that personal.”

In a game where Cartersville appeared as dominant on the field as it did on the scoreboard, it was evident there was a little extra motivation for the Canes.

After the final buzzer sounded, while King was immersed in the obligatory rounds of press, quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a point of coming over to his coach before heading into the locker room. He gave King a seemingly trivial pat on the shoulder, but a gesture that carried a little more significance given the context of the week King had just endured.

“He told us that he told his grandfather that we were going to get after Troup. He told us don’t make him a liar. We came out and made sure we won,” Lawrence said. “He was really close to his grandfather, so we really felt for him. Last week, he did a great job of not showing that in practice, always being positive and being a true leader. He didn’t let that affect him, but I knew it was rough on him.”

Football family

Even under extenuating circumstances, King did not miss a practice, being there every step of the way as Cartersville prepared for the important region championship game to lock up a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.

No one would have blamed the third-year Cartersville coach for missing a practice or seeming distracted... except for perhaps King’s grandfather.

“...It was hard to lose the only dad that I’ve known. And then to come out here every day and still work and try to pour into these kids and not to miss anything, that was challenging,” King said. “At times, my mind was probably in other places. But this is what he would have wanted me to do. He loved football.

“My mom was here Friday. We buried her daddy on Saturday, and people may think, ‘Wow.’ But that’s what he would have wanted us to do. We’re used to it. That’s just a part of [being a football family].”

Kines Sr. got to watch on television as his grandson led Cartersville to a state championship last season. He also was in attendance when the Canes routed King’s alma mater, Cedartown, back in September.

Kines Sr. watched a lot of football in his day, following King’s high school and college career at Carson-Newman. He watched his son and King’s uncle, Joe Kines, have a successful coaching career that included twice being an interim head coach in the SEC at Arkansas and Alabama. Kines Jr. played and coached at Jacksonville State and seven other major college programs in the ACC and SEC—with a four-year stint as a linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mixed in. It was all under the watchful, supportive, and often critical eye of Kines Sr.

“If you knew him or were around him, he was going to brag on my uncle Joe. And he was definitely happy with what I’m doing in life,” King said of his grandfather. “I told somebody, ‘I’m going to miss my biggest fan,’ but he was my biggest critic, too. We’d come back after a game, and he would say, ‘Why did you run it in this situation? Why’d you throw the ball in this situation?’ He loved everything about what football teaches you about life, but he just loved to be around it, too.”

That love for football was instilled in King, and it eventually led to him finding his way to Cartersville, where he has helped lead the most successful run in program history. Whether it be the state-leading and program-record 25-game win streak; the 24 consecutive polls ranked No. 1; the three region championships; Cartersville’s 2015 Class 4A state championship; or the best win percentage by a coach in program history at .949 (37-2), King’s three years with the Canes have been a success by any measure. That run of success would not be possible had it not been for Kines Sr. impressing a passion for the game in King at an early age.

“I wanted to play and wanted to coach because he was a good example to me,” King said of his grandfather. “He played on a state championship team a long time ago. I grew up watching my uncle Joe coach. So I’ve always just kind of grew up in the game and around the game and just love everything about it.”

Because of King’s football heritage, there is an inextricable link between his personal life and everyday duties as a coach. While King will attempt to disentangle the personal loss with the task of winning a second consecutive state championship, what promises to be another deep playoff run will be a little different this year.

“I’ll miss looking up in the stands and seeing him giving me a thumbs up, for sure,“ King said. “When I played and when I coached, I’d walk out and I knew where he’d sit and I’d look up. I won’t get to see that again until later on, hopefully. He was just a special man in my life and I’m sure going to miss him.”