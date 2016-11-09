Bruno steps down as Adairsville softball coach

In Adairsville High softball coach Kandace Bruno’s second year with the program, the Lady Tigers won just three games, and in her words, “We were kind of begging people to play.”

Adairsville would go on to more than double its average win total in the last three years compared to her first two, including the 2015 season when the team made the state playoffs for the only time in the last 10 years.

Now the progress made in Bruno’s five years at the helm of the Lady Tigers will be entrusted to someone else, as Bruno has stepped down as the head coach.

“I just feel like I’m being pulled in a different direction,” Bruno said of her decision. “My dad had some health issues earlier in the year. It was kind of a scare. He’s doing better now, but I lost somebody real close last year and it makes you kind of realize things can change just like that. My family’s been put second for several years now, when I was playing in college and coaching. I just feel like right now I have the opportunity to spend more time with them now.”

Adairsville High principal Bruce Mulkey said he is sad to see Bruno go.

“We are [disappointed she’s stepped down],” He said. “When she first started working here, she had some college experience, not a whole lot of head coaching experience. So there’s been some growing on the job. But I don’t think we could have asked for anything else. She worked hard, tried to take care of our kids. We made the state playoffs last year, which was unexpected. We didn’t do as well as we hoped this year, but some of those things were out of her control.

“But we’re pleased with what she’s done and sad to see her leave. We tried to talk her out of leaving, but it’s probably going to be best for her personally to step aside, and we’re going to support her.”

Bruno’s most successful season as a coach came in 2015 when Adairsville won three out of four games in the region tournament, two while facing elimination, to secure a spot in the state playoffs. Once there, Adairsville took No. 1 seed Franklin County to three games, holding a fifth-inning lead in the decisive Game 3 before falling to eventually Columbus-bound Franklin.

“What was really exciting was watching those kids’ reaction when it happened. We had to win two games back-to-back to qualify. It was a little bit of an upset to get there,” Mulkey said of the state playoff appearance. “The dangest thing is, we were afraid we were so excited to make it, we might go up to Franklin and lay an egg. The exact opposite happened. We almost upset them, and they advanced to Columbus. Looking back on it, it’s amazing how close they were to doing something that hadn’t been done here in awhile.”

Adairsville went 9-13 this past season, falling one game short of making a second consecutive playoff appearance, but had improved from three wins to 10 wins to 15 wins in the three prior seasons. Bruno’s overall record in the five years was 45-88.

“I feel like we made progress. I think we have gradually gotten better each year,” Bruno said. “[The 2015] season, we went to the state playoffs for the first time in 10 years. So in four years, to go from not even making the region tournament to being in the state playoffs, I feel like we’ve progressed well. The girls listened to what we tried to do and they worked hard and they built a strong foundation for them to continue to be successful.”

Bruno will continue to teach at Adairsville Elementary, while Adairsville High will search for a successor.

“We’ll post the position when the time is right. We’ll have to look at what type of teaching positions we’re going to have available,” Mulkey said. “With it being a head coaching position, any teaching job we have available, we will use the position if we can to hire a head coach.”

Adairsville has used in-house candidates to fill coaching vacancies frequently in recent years, including athletic director Meredith Barnhill, football coach Eric Bishop, baseball coach Billy Roper, girls basketball coach Lee Whitaker and volleyball coach Patricia McPhee. Mulkey said the school’s search will strongly consider in-house candidates for the open softball position.

“There may be some people in house that have an interest. Obviously, we’ll talk to them. We feel like, if they’ve invested in us and our kids, we need to return that favor,” Mulkey said. “We’ve stepped outside when we’ve had to. We’re going to wait and see what our teaching situation is and who all is interested. Coach Barnhill and I will work through that. We’ll probably get some input from some of our community people. We’ve done that in the past with head coaching jobs. We’ll reach out. There may be a booster or a parent rep who participates in that process as well.”