Lady Colonels’ Gani commits to Georgia Highlands

Both her high school coach, Greg Hight, and her soon-to-be college coach, Melissa Wood, had two things to mention about Sierrah Gani Thursday—her competitiveness and her athleticism.

“She works hard, she competes, she wants to be the best at everything she does,” Hight said.

“She’s athletic and she can go essentially anywhere,” Wood said. “I think the biggest thing for us is I want athletes.”

Cass softball star Gani committed to Wood’s Georgia Highlands program in a ceremony Thursday in Cass’ gym.

“A lot of stress just went off of my shoulders,” said Gani, who thinks she’ll study criminal justice at Highlands. “It felt really good to be committed finally. I’m excited about it.”

The commitment comes after a senior season in which Gani hit .333/.422/.526 out of the leadoff spot for the Lady Colonels, and also caught nearly every game.

It’s a rare combination, someone who can catch and run fast enough to hit leadoff, but it’s one Wood is happy to have. The fourth-year Chargers coach said that she’ll likely take advantage of that athleticism by playing Gani all over the field, although she views her newest commit primarily as a middle infielder.

“She’s got speed, she’s got excellent athleticism, and if she’s not playing in the middle infield, we may throw her in the outfield the next game,” Wood said. “Then we may throw her behind the plate the next game. That’s the kind of athlete we’re talking about with Gani, so she’s going to be on the field somewhere because she hits the ball well, she’s fast, and she’s got great arm strength.”

Gani said that she was looking forward to the challenge, “as long as I don’t play pitcher.”

In addition to those copious physical tools, Gani adds a competitiveness that you can’t help but notice.

“Sierrah’s a great kid, competitor, plays hard. That’s how you become a leader,” Hight said. “I guess one coming back in my mind is we played Southeast [Whitfield] her junior year, actually she stole home plate, and when she stole home the catcher got mad at her. The catcher pushed her and I knew Sierrah being the competitor that she was, what was going to happen. Before I could get to her, she shoved the girl back, that’s the way she played the game.”

Gani was named the Daily Tribune News’ All-County Player of the Year after that junior season, in which she hit an even .400 with a .494 on-base percentage and .533 slugging.

She’ll join a Georgia Highlands team that has plenty of Bartow talent. Gani’s former Cass teammate Lauren Womack will be their starting shortstop this year.

Gani, when she gets to campus, will be looking to make her own mark—and maybe take over the graduating Womack’s spot.

“I’m nervous, a little bit, about the transition, but I know that I’ll be fine and I’m excited about it,” Gani said.