Cass qualifies for sectionals for first time in 11 years; all four Bartow cheer teams competing in Columbus

It has been a successful season for Bartow County high school competition cheerleading teams so far.

Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass and Woodland all will compete this weekend at the Columbus Civic Center at sectionals or the state finals.

Adairsville placed fourth at region to advance to the Class 3A sectionals today, Cass placed third to advance to the Class 5A sectionals, and Woodland’s coed team placed fifth to advance to the finals.

ADAIRSVILLE

The Lady Tigers were hoping for a little better than fourth place at region last weekend, but the place was good enough to qualify for sectionals. Adairsville has now qualified for sectionals in five consecutive years.

“I am extremely happy with the girls’ performance. They did a phenomenal job,” Adairsville coach Kaylie Noe said of her team at region. “Obviously, it wasn’t the result we were looking for, but they executed their routine beautifully. They had great energy, they did everything I could have asked them to do.”

Adairsville suffered a couple of tumbling deductions that lowered the team’s score, but Noe said the Lady Tigers had an otherwise strong routine.

“We had a couple of tumbling deductions, but overall, the routine as a whole, I thought, was spot on,” she said. “They executed their sets beautifully. Timing was good, formations were good, their energy was good. With the exception of those two little tumbling things, they did a great job. At the end of the day, it all comes down to what the judges thought about the routine. We’ve made some changes that we hope the judges are going to enjoy, and hope to raise that score up, do well at sectionals and go to the finals on Saturday.”

CASS

Unlike Adairsville, Cartersville and Woodland, Cass has not routinely been in Columbus this time of year.

The Lady Colonels qualified for sectionals for the first time in 11 years with a third-place finish at region last Saturday.

“We’ve had a really good season,” coach Brooke McDurmon said. “We finished first in all the other competitions we went to this year.”

Before placing third at region, Cass had won all its other competitions at Woodland, Calhoun, Adairsville and Dalton.

“We’ve got a really strong routine,” McDurmon said. “The girls are solid, they’re hitting it consistently every week. It fits well for our team. It highlights all of our strong points.”

McDurmon said this year has seen Cass have more success than in recent years due to the strength of a solid senior class.

“We have eight seniors, so there’s a lot of strong leadership on the team this year,” she said. “The girls work well together. They have a good strong team, a good bond between them. They motivate each other to do better. In the past, I think we’ve had more individuals. This year, we’re actually competing as a team.”

Cass will be competing against 18 other teams at sectionals today, and the top eight teams will join the eight region champions in the finals on Saturday.

“We have a 50-50 shot,” McDurmon said of making the finals. “We know there’s a lot of teams that have the same ability as us. So this week, we’re just pushing the girls to be solid, hit your routine, be excited, have lots of energy, go out there and perform and show what you can do.”

WOODLAND

The Lady Wildcats were looking to continue their streak of winning every competition this year, but fell short last weekend at sectionals.

Still, Woodland placed fifth and will compete in the state finals today.

“We missed the beginning of our pyramid. ... That’s never happened before,” coach Kathi Shedd said. “Other than that, they did great. Coed is very difficult this year, so to win, you have to hit it all. And they have hit it all three different times this year. So we just need a little confidence and hit it.”

By making it to the state finals, Woodland has already done better than last year when a controversial 40-point illegal deduction dropped the Lady Wildcats to 17th and did not allow the team advance to state.

“It was a little difficult just competing in [the Columbus University] gym again on Saturday,” Shedd said. “This is one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever had. They work hard every day. It’s just a great combination of kids, and we only have three seniors, so we’re excited about this season and next.”