Canes’ playoff run begins tonight

The Cartersville High football team went 10-0 in the regular season, has a state-leading 25-game win streak and won a program-record fifth consecutive region title last week.

Despite those accomplishments, it was all just a formality for the real task at hand, which is winning a second straight state championship.

That quest begins tonight with the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs against Chestatee at Weinman Stadium.

“It’s playoffs. It’s a special time,” Cartersville head coach Joey King said. “This is what everybody works for, is to be in this situation. It’s fun the whole time, but it’s really fun this time of year.”

The Canes are not only 10-0, but have gone wire-to-wire as Class 4A’s No. 1 team in all six major state rankings. The Canes have an average margin of victory of 39 points, and their defense has allowed a state-best seven points per game.

Cartersville enters the postseason coming off its best performance of the season with a school-record margin of victory in its 68-0 win over then-No. 8-ranked Troup County.

“We played pretty flawless in the first half, not that you ever play completely flawless. There’s always little things here and there,” King said of the Troup game last week. “We executed the game plan about as well as we could, especially the first half.”

The team that drew the toughest first-round matchup in the classification is Chestatee, which is the No. 4 seed out of Region 7 and will enter Weinman 4-6 overall, 1-3 in region. That record was good enough to make the state playoffs in a five-team region. The War Eagles defeated White County by a score of 27-21 on Oct. 21 to earn their state playoff berth. They previously lost to West Hall, Blessed Trinity and Marist by an average of over 25 points per game in their other region games. In the non-region, Chestatee lost to North Hall, Flowery Branch and Habersham Central. The War Eagles defeated East Hall, Fannin County and Lumpkin County.

“They’ve played good at times. They’ve played not so good at times,” King said of his team’s first-round opponent.

Chestatee, which began its program in 2002, will be making its fifth state-playoff appearance, with the last one coming in 2013 when the War Eagles made the second round, the furthest the school has ever gone.

Cartersville and Chestatee have met in the first round of the state playoffs before, with the Canes prevailing 49-14 in 2006.

The rankings and the computer ratings predictably favor the Canes tonight. Cartersville is 41-point favorites in the Maxwell projections and 62-point favorites in the CalPreps neutral-field projections.

If everything goes according to plan, Tee Webb and the JV team will be getting reps in the second half. However, one player who could potentially nix that notion is running back and safety Nick Lyles. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior accumulated 1,252 yards and 15 touchdowns on 171 carries (7.3 average) in the run game through the regular season.

Junior Storm Yarborough is the quarterback of a fairly balanced offensive attack that has averaged nearly as many passing attempts as rushing attempts this year. Yarborough’s top target is unquestionably senior Baylee Camp, who has 54 receptions for 871 yards on the season.

“They spread it out on offense,” King said of Chestatee. “[Lyles], he’s a good football player.”

Defensively, senior linebacker Austin Gean is far and away the team’s leading tackler, averaging over 15 tackles per game. Six-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman Moises Cuevas also is a force along the defensive front.

“Defensively, they’re an odd front,” King said. “They bring pressure from different places and mix up their coverages pretty well.”

While Chestatee has some talented players, Cartersville will be the heavy favorite. The Canes have plenty of experience entering games in which their opponent has long odds, and the challenge throughout all those weeks was and continues to be staying focused for stiffer competition deeper in the playoffs.

“It just goes back to us trying to be a better football team today than we were yesterday,” King said of coming into another game as a heavy favorite. “I told the guys on Monday, ‘It’s about you versus yesterday.’ If our mindset is to get better every play and get better every day, the results are going to take care of themselves.”

King said his team has been injury free besides the typical bumps and bruises, and the Canes are ready and focused on the task at hand.

“We didn’t work all spring, all summer, all winter and all fall to just focus on the first round,” King said. “We have a big prize in mind and we’re going to focus on that and getting better every day.”