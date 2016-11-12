Patriot Game: Veterans Day contest special for Showells

It was a doubly-special Friday night for Vaughn Showell. Not only did his son, Avery Showell, catch three passes for 125 yards and three scores for Cartersville, but the former Army staff sergeant had a chance to remember his decade-plus of service on Veterans Day.

“I did a lot of classified stuff, did a lot of traveling around the world, pretty exciting stuff,” said the elder Showell, wearing his camo uniform. “It’s created memories, and it’s made me the man I am today and helped me raise my boys.”

Vaughn Showell wasn’t joking about the traveling. His counter-intelligence work took him to Korea, Germany and the Middle East for Desert Storm, and he also served stints at Ft. Meade in Maryland and Ft. Huachuca in Arizona before leaving the Army 20 years ago.

All the military veterans in attendance received a long ovation before kickoff from the patriotic Weinman Stadium crowd.

Avery Showell then went on to do his dad proud, scoring every time he touched the ball on offense, including on a 76-yard catch and run, as the Canes whipped Chestatee 77-14 in the first round of the state playoffs.

“To get the first playoff win on a day like this and take a picture with him, it is special, and hopefully he’ll be a U.S. Army All-American soon, that’s what we’re hoping for,” Vaughn Showell said. “That would make it even more special.”

PERIMETER POWER — When considering a team’s blocking strength, thoughts often turn to the offensive line. And while the big boys up front deserve a lot of recognition for their work in the trenches, that can often overlook how important good blocking on the outside can be to an offense’s success.

“We did really good on perimeter blocking this game,” Cartersville wide receiver JKobe Orr said.

The plethora of short screens and swing passes that the Canes run really puts pressure on their receivers to be good blockers, and the skill players lived up to that Friday.

It might not be as flashy as a touchdown catch, but a big block on the outside can be just as important.

“It feels great when you know you have a touchdown block,” Antoine Jefferson said. “I had a couple last week, and just looking at it on film, knowing I got a touchdown block, it just feels great, because you know you helped your team score.”

KILLING TIME — Once again, Cartersville wrapped this one up early. The Canes have played only two games this season that were decided by two scores or less, and their absurd margins of victory—and the way they separate from teams so early in games—means that the starters have a lot of dead time to fill in the second half.

“We cheer for our brothers, basically, and then we just joke around a little bit,” Antoine Jefferson said. “We’re just trying to stay up and stay active so we don’t get stiff.”

JKobe Orr admitted that it can sometimes be tough to stay focused on the game when their nights are already done and the second-stringers are wrapping up yet another 50-point win.

“Sometimes you get carried away on the sidelines, having a great time because we’re winning a game,” the receiver said.

POOR EAGLES — Chestatee’s season ended just about as soon as the War Eagles stepped onto the field to warm up yesterday. Coach Shaun Conley’s team went down 28-0 in the first quarter, and ended up falling 77-14.

“I don’t know that there is an easy part [about playing Cartersville],” coach Conley said. “That’s a tough bill right there, and they’ve got a shot at, unless something crazy happens, they’re probably the state champion right there.”

Star running back Nick Lyles acquitted himself well with some good runs, but even his efforts couldn’t do much to break the overwhelming cycle of kickoff, touchback, defensive stop, score, repeat that the Canes completed over and over in the first half.

“It was really tough to get running room,” Lyles said. “Our offensive line did good some plays, [and then] some plays they couldn’t get a push.”