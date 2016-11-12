Canes break school record for most points in first-round blowout

Cartersville High head football coach Joey King often recites the old coaching cliche, “We’re just trying to get better each week.”

On Monday, knowing his team would roll Friday night in its first-round state playoff matchup against Chestatee, he told his team at practice, “It’s you versus yesterday.”

And after scoring 68 points last week, the Canes still managed to improve this week, scoring even more in a 77-14 demolition of Chestatee at Weinman Stadium.

Not only did Cartersville score more points than last week, but the Canes put up a more crooked number than ever before, as the 77 points is the most in program history, eclipsing the 76 they scored against Covington back in 1929 and against Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe in 2013.

“We wanted to get after it in the first round of the playoffs,” Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.

“I told the guys all week, we’re one of 32. We want to be one of 16 at this point in time. A week from today, we want to be one of eight,” King said.

Cartersville, now 11-0, will advance to take on Burke County in the second round of the playoffs next week at Weinman Stadium.

Cartersville scored on its first offensive series on a three-play, 58-yard drive, capped by an Avery Showell 24-yard touchdown reception. The rout was on from there, as Showell would catch two more passes, both for touchdowns, and finish with a combined 125 yards.

Lawrence would go on to complete his first 10 throws, and threw seven touchdowns in the game. His final stat line was 14-of-18 passing for 263 yards.

“I felt good. I felt like I knew what they were doing defensively really well. I watched a lot of film this week, so I felt really good,” Lawrence said of his strong start. “We saw what they did with their coverages. They would roll a safety down and leave one side of the field open. So I looked for that all night and it worked.”

Cartersville thoroughly dominated in every aspect Friday night against Chestatee. The Canes did not see a third down until their seventh possession of the game. They outgained Chestatee 320-193 in the first half.

As strong of a performance as the offense gave, the defense contributed to the historic point total with two turnovers and a defensive touchdown. The first was an Evan Williams interception at the 30-yard line. He ran it back to the 13, and Lawrence hit E.J. Turner on the next play for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Cartersville scored again when it got the ball back on a two-play drive, resulting in a 25-yard Showell touchdown catch. On Chestatee’s ensuing possession, Trase Fezzia picked off a deep pass and ran it back 97 yards for a touchdown to make the score 28-0 with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

“I honestly thought [the receiver] was going to catch it. I thought it was just going to fly right over my head, but then I saw it was short,” Fezzia said of the pick six. “I just had to go up and make a play for my teammates. ... I thought I was going to get tackled. I ain’t even gonna lie. ... [I knew I‘d break it] when I saw all my brothers running with me.”

Chestatee did show some life at the end of the first quarter, though, scoring on a six-play, 80-yard drive after a big 46-yard completion from quarterback Storm Yarbrough to Reggie James. The drive was aided by a late-hit penalty, and Chestatee did have nine first downs in the first half.

“We knew going into it that the quarterback, [running back Nick Lyles] and [James] were all really good players. Those were the ones that hurt us,” King said of the touchdown. “A lot of it was just good football players in a position to make good plays. Hats off to those guys. The long drive that they scored on, we had a penalty. Something happened on the sideline. I didn’t really see it.”

While Chestatee did score the one touchdown out of its 10 first-half possessions, there were still plenty of strong defensive plays by the Canes. Sean Holton led the way with nine tackles, and fellow senor linebacker Trevor Lowe added eight with a sack in the first half. Safety Xavior Coaxum had five tackles and a pass breakup, and defensive end Brandon Wade added five tackles of his own.

Even after Chestatee scored, the Cartersville offense was back to doing what it had all game, scoring quickly. The Canes went on a two-play drive, highlighted by an Avery Showell 76-yard run where he caught the ball on a crossing route over the middle of the field, split two Chestatee defenders who seemed to have the angle on him around midfield, and raced the rest of the way for a 35-7 lead before the end of the first quarter.

As fast as Cartersville scored on that drive, the Canes were even quicker on the next one, needing just one play as Lawrence hit Turner for a 29-yard touchdown after Chestatee turned the ball over on downs on a fake punt.

The next series for the Canes would take two plays after a short punt, capped by a diving 3-yard catch by JKobe Orr.

Cartersville finally punted on the next drive, but got back on the horse for a four-play, 42-yard drive that ended with an Antoine Jefferson 16-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

Turner finished with four receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson added four catches for 38 yards and a 23-yard punt return. And Orr had three receptions for 29 yards.

“We’re starting to get our timing down,” Lawrence said of his rhythm with his receivers. “Especially on the deep routes, we’re coming together well.”

After taking a 56-7 lead into the locker room, the reserves took over for the Canes with a running clock in the second half. Cartersville would quickly add another touchdown on a swing pass from freshman quarterback Tee Webb to Dominique Williams for 65 yards.

Chestatee, still with much of its starters in, narrowed the lead a bit with a touchdown after a blocked punt.

However, Cartersville would score two more touchdowns before the end of the game, one coming on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marko Dudley and another coming when Marcus Gary ran it into the end zone on the last play of the game.

While Gary was the one that broke the record, the Canes’ record-setting performance was earned by remarkable offensive efficiency in the first half.

“We knew we were going to have some things open in the passing game,” King said. “Trevor did a really good job of thinking like I was thinking. We froze them a couple of times. I saw some openings and he saw the exact same thing. And, when we’re on the same page like that, it works pretty well.”