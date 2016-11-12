Cass returns 9 state qualifiers

The Cass High wrestling team has been one of the top teams in its classification for years, but hasn’t won a state championship since 2008.

With 12 wrestlers from last year’s lineup returning, plus nine state qualifiers back, the Colonels will once again be one of the premier teams in the state with hopes of attaining the third state championship for the program.

“I think we all have a better chance in 5A with the moving out of [two-time defending 5A champ Camden County]. But it’s just as good for everybody else,” Cass head coach D.L. Koontz said of his team’s title chances. “There’s some tough teams. You have Buford, who’s come into the classification now. Obviously, Woodland, they were runner-up the last [five] years. Union Grove is still in there. Kell will make some noise. We’re going to keep our expectations high. That way, we’ve pushed the boys to achieve the most they can.”

While most of the lineup is returning off a team that placed third at the state duals and fourth at the traditional tournament, there are a couple of big losses. State champ Hunter Quinn and state placer Jordan Mitchell have each graduated. Cass lost three other wrestlers who were not in the lineup as well.

“There’s plenty of talent. There’s always plenty of talent, especially with our middle school program being what it is. But leadership stuff hurts from time to time,” Koontz said of his five graduated wrestlers. “But we have a bunch of seniors. Those guys are going to fill the void as best they can.”

Among the talent returning are a couple of wrestlers who made the podium as sophomores last year in heavyweight Seven Richards and Tripp Breeden. Those two along with last year’s sixth-place finisher, Devin Garrett, among others, will have a chance to win an individual state title in the traditional season.

Other state qualifiers returning include Tyler Pilcher, Jaylen Callahan, Khalil Farmer, C.J. McKnight, Houstan Jones and Chance Scrutchins.Koontz also said to keep an eye out for Cody Mauldin and twins Ben and Nick Mills.

“I definitely think that some of those guys could step up and win it. It really depends on how hard they want to work and staying healthy through that part of the season,” Koontz said. “Everybody is banged up by the time we get to the show in February, but making sure they peak at the right time, those guys and maybe some other ones, can shock some people as well.”