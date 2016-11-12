The 2016 Daily Tribune News All-County softball team

JASON GREENBERG/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS JASON GREENBERG/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

It was an up-and-down season for Bartow county softball, as three teams made the state playoffs and the two others were in contention until late in the season.

Exciting late-season runs turned what looked like nondescript seasons for Woodland and Cartersville into suspenseful and successful runs to the state playoffs.

A seven-game winning streak over eight games in September sparked the Lady Canes. Coach Shannon Dietrich’s team went on to win a tense three-game series in region playoffs to qualify for state, where they advanced to the second round before losing two nailbiters to Northside, Columbus.

Woodland, meanwhile, came back from the brink of elimination in their region playoff series against Paulding County, and also made it to the second round of the state playoffs, where the Lady Wildcats lost to Whitewater.

The Excel Lady Eagles fought through a midseason injury to star shortstop Brighton McCollum to make the top 24 in Class A and qualify for state, but washed out there in the first round with two losses to Darlington.

Among teams that didn’t make it to state, Cass was Woodland’s closest competition for the last playoff spot in their region, and the two county rivals were never separated by much more than a game in the standings for much of the second half of the season.

Up north, Adairsville notched wins over three of their county rivals, beating Excel, Cartersville and Cass, but a tough region locked the Lady Tigers out of state.

It was a good year for offense in Bartow County, as four players hit .400 or better and each team had someone who hit at least .375.

Even with the bats carrying the way for most teams, this season belonged—in Bartow County, at least—to a player who did her best work in the circle.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hannah Todd, Cartersville — Halfway through the season, Cartersville was struggling, and Todd, in the circle, wasn’t helping.

She took the loss in a 11-0 defeat at Allatoona on August 27 to drop the Lady Canes to 4-7.

From there, though, the ace, and her team, would turn it around.

“She didn’t pitch particularly well, and ever since then I saw a different side of her where she came out and just took the game and went with it, and just had such command over her pitches and really dominated,” Cartersville coach Shannon Dietrich said.

When it was all said and done, Cartersville’s North Carolina commit had completed one of the most dominant seasons in recent Bartow County history, one that was certainly enough to make her the 2016 Daily Tribune News Player of the Year.

“She had that overpowering ability where she got ahead of hitters and pretty much dominated counts from there on out and recorded lots of outs, lots of strikeouts this year,” Dietrich said.

Dietrich leaned heavily on her No. 1 pitcher this year, using her exclusively in every game from September 20 to their final playoff game on October 19.

Todd, a tall right-hander, used a devastating riseball to record a 1.20 ERA on the year. She threw four no-hitters, and struck out 220 in just 157 innings. I

n her month-long run to close the season, Todd pitched 12 times and won eight, with most of those coming in region or state playoffs. Her four losses were by a combined six runs.

“It’s huge to have a girl that you can rely on and goes out and does her job every day, and pretty much puts the team on her back and relies on just a few runs to win games,” Dietrich said. “It’s huge, very helpful for us.”

Todd also hit well for Cartersville, staying in the cleanup spot all season long and batting .318 with a .534 slugging percentage, in the top-10 for hitters in the county.

ALL-COUNTY

Skyler Chappell, Woodland — Chappell was a key part of Woodland’s clutch run to the second round of the state playoffs. The sophomore catcher hit .318/.378/.467 over the full season, and hit one of only two home runs the small-ball Lady Wildcats managed.

“She really came on at the end of the year, did well at the plate and defensively,” head coach Colman Roberts said. “She was good defensively all year. She struggled a little bit during the first part of the season, but came around and did a good job for us.”

Roberts was right about Chappell stepping up her game late. In Woodland’s 10-game region and state playoff run, Chappell hit .406/.472/.563 with eight RBIs.

Emily Collum, Adairsville — Collum was the Daily Tribune News All-County soccer Player of the Year last year, and she put her athleticism to work on the softball field as well for the Lady Tigers.

“She can hit for power, she hit for bases when we needed her to and she’s also one of the fastest runners that we have,” former coach Kandace Bruno said.

A fearless catcher who had dirt on her jersey almost every game, Collum hit .433/.500/.805 for Adairsville with three home runs and 22 runs scored all marks that led her team.

That slugging percentage, boosted by 12 doubles and two triples, also led the county, as did her 1.306 OPS. That total package, as well as her good handling of pitcher Loren Harris, made Collum one of the top non-Hannah Todd players in the county this year.

“She was huge, she batted leadoff for us, she actually led the team in most offensive categories,” Bruno said. “She also caught nearly every game behind the plate which is pretty straining and tiring. Not only does she do that, but she also took on the role of a leader this year.”

Brittney Cox, Woodland — Woodland’s second all-county representative also came to play when her team needed her most. Over 10 games in the playoffs, Cox hit .472 with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.

“She’s come a long way and worked hard,” Roberts said. “She’s solid at shortstop and she was big for us in the playoffs, too.”

Over the four games the Lady ’Cats played just in the state tournament, Cox was even more red-hot, going 9-for-15 for an even .600 batting average.

For the season, the junior shortstop hit .398/.446/.417, leading the team in the former two categories.

Hope Elrod, Cass — Elrod was a big part of a torrid Cass offense that was done in by the team’s lack of pitching. The senior hit .441 on the year, while playing a good center field.

“She started out trying to help us on the mound and had a few setbacks with her leg, and ended up playing center field the rest of the year and did a great job with that,” Lady Colonels coach Greg Hight said.

For Elrod, who also slugged .515, it was a great capper to her high school career. The senior plans to play in college next year.

Sarah Fox, Cass — Fox had probably the most jaw-dropping county stat of this year, after Todd’s no-hitters. The junior shortstop hit .488, coming up just one hit shy of recording a preposterous .500 mark for the season by going 41-for-84.

“I thought she had probably about as good a season as we’ve had a player have at Cass in a while,” Hight said. “[She] played a great shortstop, had a bunch of clutch hits. I can’t really recall too many games where she didn’t have at least one hit.”

Fox did get her on-base percentage over .500 at .511, and added a .631 slugging percentage to record the third-highest OPS in the county. She also had a team-leading 24 RBIs.

“It was fun. It was calming as a coach,” Hight said. “If we got runners in scoring position and she came up I just always felt like she was going to come through with that clutch hit, and usually she did.”

Sierrah Gani, Cass — Gani was the third member of Cass’ up-the-middle truimvirate to make the all-county team. An athletic catcher, she made just two errors all season long and hit .333/.422/.526.

“I’ve had both kids for four years, Sierrah and Hope [Elrod], and they batted in the 1 and 2 spots and they were about as good of 1-2 hitters as been around here in a while,” Hight said.

Gani, the 2015 Daily Tribune News All-County Player of the Year, recently signed to Georgia Highlands to continue her softball career.

With Gani behind the plate, Fox at shortstop and Elrod in center, Hight had about as good of a foundation as a coach can hope for.

“Every position is important, but baseball, softball is a game where most hitters are taught to hit the ball back up the middle, so you always want to be solid there,” Hight said.

Loren Harris, Adairsville — After Alyssa Hughes transferred to Sonoraville in the offseason, the pitching load fell even more squarely on Harris’ shoulders.

The junior pitcher stepped up, recording a 3.03 ERA in 20 appearances.

“I think she might have thrown the hardest in the region this year,” Bruno said. “Also, she’s left-handed so lefties have a natural movement to go along with the movement that she has.”

Harris, who also hit .333 with a .533 slugging percentage this year, was a sight to watch on the mound, snapping off hard fastballs from a small frame with her ever-present pink towel hanging out of her pocket.

She’ll return for another year at Adairsville, and also recently committed to North Georgia.

Brighton McCollum, Excel — McCollum’s importance to her team is best measured by how they did when she wasn’t in the lineup.

McCollum sprained her ankle in a win over Mt. Zion on September 29. She wouldn’t return until October 12. In between, the Lady Eagles went just 1-3.

“It hurt us pretty bad,” Excel coach Michael Adcock said. “We were able to move around and get our lineup where we needed it, but when you take that caliber athlete out of the lineup, it’s just hard to replace. ... It breaks the rhythm because you’ve got these kids that work hard in practice in certain positions and certain situations every day and then one piece of the puzzle is taken away and it can be tough to overcome.”

McCollum was one of the biggest puzzle pieces all year for Adcock’s Excel team. The senior hit .371/.426/.532 and played a good shortstop for the Lady Eagles...when she was in the lineup.

“She’s a game-changer,” Adcock said. “Unfortunately she spent a little time on the DL [and that] was pivotal. ... She’s one of those kids all the other girls looked up to and know when we’re in a clutch situation and the game’s on the line, that’s the one you want up there.”

Rachel Parrott, Excel — Parrott, along with Chappell, Collum and Gani, was part of the great crop of catchers that Bartow softball fans got to watch this year.

The junior started off the season on fire, recording a .500 or better batting average in each of her first seven games.

“She hit in the middle of the lineup for us as a junior, led the team in home runs and was up there in RBIs and average and provided us some stability and did a good job behind the plate for us,” Adcock said. “I think she’s got a bright future ahead of her if she continues to work hard and improve.”

Parrott cooled off in the second half of the season, but still finished with a .378 batting average and .622 slugging percentage.

She led the Lady Eagles in both of those categories, as well as with three home runs. That last number tied for the county lead, and her 28 RBIs led all players in the county.

Paris Poston, Cartersville — For as much as Todd carried Cartersville this season, she had some help from Poston. On a team for whom only two other regulars, Todd and Molly Wilson, hit over .300, the lefty masher posted a .398 average.

“The biggest thing about Paris is that she’s consistent,” Dietrich said. “All season, she hit from day one all the way through to the last game. She was in the No. 3 spot in the lineup because she was our best hitter and she’s the girl we want up when we have runners in scoring position.”

Poston’s mature approach to hitting also allowed her to post one of the highest walk rates in the county, as she finished with a .495 on-base percentage.

All those times on base contributed to her 30 runs scored, the highest total in the county.

“She’s a smart hitter, Paris, she’s someone who goes up there with a plan and knows what she’s looking for in certain situations,” Dietrich said. “She’s able to take pitches the opposite way when needed, she can hit behind runners, but when there’s nobody on she’s able to work walks and hit singles and get herself on.”

Bailey Robinson, Adairsville — Robinson was a wrecking ball all year for the Lady Tigers, as the senior just edged out Sarah Fox for the second-highest OPS in the county behind her teammate Emily Collum.

“She hit in the middle of the lineup,” Bruno said. “I think she led [the team] in RBIs (she did, with 23) but she also hit the ball unbelievably hard. She’s got a lot of pop coming off the bat, so she hits some home runs, but when she hit it, it was pretty much in the gap.”

Robinson’s .420 average was complimented by a .710 slugging percentage, a mark that was again second in the county to Collum. The senior also played a servicable center field, only boosting her value to Adairsville.

“We’re gonna miss her,” Bruno said. “We’ll miss her bat in the lineup and we’ll miss her experience on defense, and hopefully we’ll find somebody to step up and fill her big shoes.”

HONORABLE MENTION — Natalie Burrow, Adairsville; Molly Wilson, Cartersville; Aliza Baker, Excel; Madgie Robinson, Woodland; Arianna Mustin, Cass.