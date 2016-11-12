Sunday Standouts: Lawrence throws 7 TDs as Canes score 77

RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for an open receiver Friday against Chestatee at Weinman Stadium. Lawrence completed his first 10 passes in the first-round state playoff game and threw for seven touchdowns.

The Cartersville High football team’s first-round state playoff game against Chestatee Friday at Weinman Stadium was expected to end in a lopsided score, but the Canes routed the War Eagles by even more than predicted. Cartersville scored a school-record 77 points to just 14 for Chestatee as the team looks to be every bit in playoff form.

Cartersville will kick off next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Burke County, the No. 2 seed from Region 3, in the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs at Weinman.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Trevor Lawrence (11)

In a record-setting offensive performance, Cartersville’s resident record-breaker had a performance emblematic of the crooked number of points his team scored.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 14-of-18 passing for 263 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns before his protege Tee Webb took over and threw two more touchdowns in the second half.

Lawrence completed his first 10 passes of the game for 205 yards and six touchdowns before throwing his first incompletion with five minutes left in the first half.

Of the many impressive throws he made, the prettiest was a 29-yard pass that hit E.J. Turner perfectly in stride on a fly route in the end zone early in the second quarter.

He also added an 11-yard run, and now has 183 rushing yards on the year.

The No. 1 player in the Class of 2018 is 182-of-284 passing (64 percent) for 2,901 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He needs just four more touchdowns to break his record from last year.

SUNDAY STANDOUTS

Avery Showell (6)

Showell only touched the ball three times on offense, but all three went for touchdowns. He caught 24- and 25-yard touchdown passes before breaking a big one toward the end of the second quarter.

In a game where the Canes put up gaudy offensive numbers, Showell’s 76-yard touchdown catch and run was the biggest gain of the day, as he blew by a trio of Chestatee defenders who seemed to have an angle to make a tackle.

The senior Wake Forest commit now has 29 receptions for 537 yards and a team-leading 14 receiving touchdowns on the year.

E.J. Turner (3)

The junior receiver has become more of a presence in Cartersville’s offense over the second half of the year.

He had just 12 receptions in the first six games of the year, but in the last five, has 256 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He had four receptions for 71 yards and two scores Friday, and the two receptions that didn’t go for touchdowns were for first downs.

Trevor Lowe (2)

Coming off his best game of the year against Troup County, Lowe picked up his first Division-I scholarship offer this week from Furman.

He then went on to have another strong showing in the first round of the state playoffs Friday, accumulating seven tackles, two solo and two for loss to go along with Cartersville’s lone sack of the game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sean Holton — Holton led Cartersville with nine tackles in the game, three solo and two for loss.

Antoine Jefferson — The senior receiver got in on the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown just before the end of the first half.

He finished with four receptions for 31 yards and a 23-yard return in his one chance to field a punt. He was given his first scholarship offer Friday from The Cumberlands.