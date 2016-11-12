Round 1 notebook: Canes models of efficiency

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View gallery Cartersville safety Evan Williams returns an interception as Trey Creamer blocks in front during Cartersville’s 77-14 win Friday over Chestatee at Weinman Stadium in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

THE BRIGHT SIDE — The Cartersville High football team ran up and down the field on Chestatee Friday night at Weinman Stadium in a 77-14 blowout.

However, there were some bright spots for Chestatee on offense in the game, as the visitor had nine first downs in the first half and scored an offensive touchdown, something four teams have not accomplished against the Canes this season.

Chestatee’s running back, Nick Lyles, exhibited some hard running as he regularly took a host of Canes to bring him down. Chestatee had the fourth-most rushing yards of Cartersville’s 11 opponents this year, behind only Allatoona, Sandy Creek and Westlake.

“He was solid. He ran pretty hard. He was a big fella,” linebacker Sean Holton said of the 200-pound Lyles.

Quarterback Storm Yarbrough displayed some elusiveness and athleticism scrambling, and the Canes had just one sack Friday night after recording six sacks in the first half of the game last week.

Six-foot-3, 230-pound wide receiver Reggie James also had some impressive catches, pulling down five for 82 yards.

For a team that transitioned to the spread this year from the run-based offense it ran last year, the War Eagles acquitted themselves well against the No. 1 team and defense in Class 4A.

They earned 193 yards in the first half and controlled the ball for 19:11 of the first-half clock, albeit partly because Cartersville was scoring so fast.

Despite some strong individual efforts from the War Eagles, it was nowhere near good enough to keep up with the Canes, who held Chestatee to 10 points below its average per game and won by their second-widest margin of the season at 63 points.

Lyles came into the game averaging nearly 140 yards per game and 7.3 yards per carry, but only had 15 carries for 45 yards against the Cartersville starters.

It speaks to how dominant the Cartersville defense has been that a team that only scored one offensive touchdown also put up the second-most points of the season against the Canes.

“We did all right,” Holton, who led Cartersville with nine tackles in the game, said of his team’s defensive performance. “The zone killed us and they scored a touchdown on us, so that’s not good. But, other than that, I thought we did a good job.”

KICKING THE HABIT — Cartersville has had some ugly, penalty-ridden games this season. The Canes have had five games with 11 or more penalties, and the yellow-flag count has lined up like a Sesame Street segment—11 at Sandy Creek, 12 against Allatoona, 13 at Cedartown, 14 against LaGrange and 15 against Hapeville Charter.

But the Canes have seemingly made strides in that category, committing just four last week against Troup and four on Friday against Chestatee.

The lack of penalties is a major reason Cartersville was able to score a program-record amount of points, as many of the other games the Canes have played this year have had big offensive plays negated because of flags.

“I don’t know that there’s been a ton of change,” head coach Joey King said of Cartersville’s reduced penalties. “Some crews call things harder than other crews. But we’ve really worked on it in practice. Our coaches have harped on it. We’ve done up-downs for personal fouls, and we’ve been on them about getting in good position and then letting go, as opposed to hanging on to the jersey late for holds and stuff. So our coaches do a good job with that, but I think there are a lot of variables when penalties are called in high school football games.”

MODEL OF EFFICIENCY — Obviously, scoring a record 77 points yielded some gaudy numbers. Cartersville ran 24 plays in the first half, 15 of which went for 10 or more yards and seven went for touchdowns.

Out of the nine plays that did not go for 10-plus yards, five of them occurred on the one drive in the first half which the Canes did not score a touchdown.

The other seven scoring drives took an average of 2.3 plays and none of those drives took more than four.

Overall, Cartersville averaged 13.3 yards per play, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence averaged 14.6 yards per passing attempt.

Even though Cartersville only ran the ball six times, twice on scrambles by Lawrence when he dropped back to pass, the ground game was similarly efficient. Cartersville ran six times for 57 yards in the first half, including Trey Creamer’s three carries for 39 yards.