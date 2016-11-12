Woodland cheer wins coed state title

It was a waiting game for the Woodland High coed competition cheerleading team. The Wildcats have waited since 2008 for a fifth state championship, and when they thought they were on their way to earning one last year, a controversial 40-point deduction in the sectionals robbed them of that much-anticipated title.

Even on Friday, Woodland had to wait after a delay held the coed state competition up until around 7:30 p.m. in Columbus.

But, in the end, it was all worth the wait. Woodland won the coed state championship with a score of 282, two points better than Johns Creek with 280.

“They were ecstatic. They were going crazy. It was like a dream and you had to wake up,” Woodland coach Kathi Shedd said of her team’s reaction to the results. “It’s a very special group. This team, they just work so hard. I don’t have to tell them to work extra, they just do. I mean, they come in before school, they come after school. It’s just amazing.”

The competition was supposed to begin at 7 p.m., but the other classifications’ sectionals ran late, and an already long day went longer as the Wildcats didn’t end up taking the floor until 8:15 p.m.

The delay did not break their focus, though, as they turned in their best routine of the year.

The week before, Woodland dropped half of its pyramid and placed fifth at sectionals. Shedd said her team “was shocked” to place as high as fifth considering the mistake.

There was no mistake Friday, though, as Woodland’s routine narrowly scored higher than Johns Creek, but was 17 points higher than the third-place finisher.

“They nailed everything. There was just good energy. The crowd went crazy. They got a standing ovation. It was just the best they had ever done,” Shedd said. “[It was] confidence. Before, I think they kind of doubted themselves sometimes and didn’t realize they could do it. They just decided, ‘Hey, this is our last comp. If we hit, we’ll be happy no matter what.’ They hit, they came off the floor and they were happy.”

After nailing its routine, Woodland waited until around 10:30 p.m. to hear the results. The team was sitting huddled in a circle as the results were being read, arms locked, heads down.

The PA announced ‘Your 2016 Georgia High School Association Coed State Cheerleading Champion... Woodland!” and the gym erupted in an uproar.

While Woodland hoped to win, the moment of actually hearing they had won a state title was one the Wildcats had worked for all year, and a moment that was anything but assured.

“We knew if we nailed it, we would be top three. But there’s so many good teams in coed this year,” Shedd said. “Mill Creek is great. Forsyth Central is great. Apalachee is great. To be honest, the biggest shock was Johns Creek because the others were so good.”

In 2015, Woodland was one of the favorites to win a state title, but a controversial deduction cost the team at sectionals, preventing the Wildcats from even making state.

Shedd said there was an outpouring of support from the cheer community after the judging decision cost the team a chance at a state title, and it was hard for the team to even be in the Columbus University gym last week for sectionals after the disappointment in the gym last year.

The Wildcats were able to overcome that bitter memory and are glad to put that day last year in the past with a state title this year.

“We just get reminded of it every day,” Shedd said of the elimination at sectionals in 2015. “When we look on Twitter from the people that post all the videos, not Woodland people, but it always says ‘Woodland’s out for redemption,’ and ‘We hope Woodland wins.’ So we didn’t have to think about it. They remind us.”

Next year, Woodland will be competing as the defending state champ, and will have lost only three seniors off of this year’s team—Grace Segers, Alex Hulsey and Adyson Garrett.

“We’re just excited because, not that our three seniors are not amazing, but we only have three,” Shedd said. “So we’ll have 13 back next year.”

The state championship is the second for Woodland High School athletic programs in the last week. The girls cross country team won the Class 5A state title six days before.

As a result, it would be fair to say, it’s a pretty exciting time to be a Wildcat.

The Woodland cheer team soaked up every second of that moment, even if it took until 3 a.m. for them to finally get back to the school and celebrate.

“It was great, normally they all ride with their parents, but after they won, they all rode on the bus and they had a ball,” Shedd said. “It’s a great time at Woodland.”