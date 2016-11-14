Todd signs for North Carolina

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville senior pitcher Hannah Todd, center, signs a softball scholarship to the University of North Carolina Monday during a ceremony at Cartersville High. Also pictured are, from left, front row, Kelly Todd, father; Becky Todd, mother; Finley Moore, niece; Allie Moore, sister; back row, Marc Feurbach, principal; Alex Chastain, Cartersville assistant coach; Shannon Dietrich, Cartersville head coach; Stacy Tamborra, pitching coach; and Darrell Demastus, athletic director.

Monday was a long time coming for Hannah Todd. The Cartersville ace, who’s been committed to North Carolina since her freshman year, officially signed to the Tar Heels at a ceremony in the Cartersville High library.

“[I’m just] excited and relieved that I’m official and that once I graduate I’ll go up there,” Todd said.

Teammates and friends gathered around the beaming Todd as she put pen to paper.

In a tumultous career that saw Todd transfer to Cartersville during her junior year, her UNC commitment has been a constant.

“I committed my freshman year, but it took me probably like three hours, that’s how much I loved it. There were a few places that offered me, but once I visited North Carolina, I knew that was the place to go,” said the right-hander, who also entertained offers from Central Florida and Auburn, among others.

Todd will join one of the most storied colleges in all of the NCAA. The basketball team is the most famous program at UNC, but the softball team has also repped the baby blue well, making the NCAA tournament 13 times in the 17 years since 2000.

Todd should fit in well with that winning tradition. The pitcher was recently named the Daily Tribune News Player of the Year after a dominant senior season in which she had a 1.20 ERA and struck out 220 in 157 innings. She also threw four no-hitters.

“She was our leader,” Cartersville coach Shannon Dietrich said. “Every day she came out, she did her job, she set the tone early in a lot of games for us that these were games we were going to win, and she was going to take us theare with a little bit of help on defense, a couple runs scored each game. That’s all we could ask of her, do her job, and she came up so big for us so many times.”

The Lady Canes’ run ended this year in the second round of the state playoffs, but Todd couldn’t have pitched much better in their back-to-back 2-0 losses to Northside Columbus.

Todd was opposed in those games by fellow UNC commit Hannah George, and they capped a run in which Todd pitched in 12 straight games for Cartersville, winning eight.

Stacy Tamborra, who’s been Todd’s pitching coach at Champion’s Fastpitch since Todd was 10, gave a scouting report.

“She throws the ball hard, but she has a great changeup, she moves the ball well, she spins the ball well,” Tamborra said. “So she’s a power pitcher that is also crafty. In other words, she’s not going to throw 70, but she’s going to throw 65 and make the ball move and have a good changeup. So she changes the hitter’s eye, changes speeds, she commands all zones, so she does a great job.”

With the legacy that she left at Cartersville, Todd, who plans to study architecture and design at UNC, has a lot to live up to.

“I think if she works hard, she keeps her head straight and understands the hard work that’s going to have to go into this, I think she’s going to be really successful,” Dietrich said.

“I’m a little nervous but I think I’ll pull through, and I’ll work hard enough to achieve and do good,” Todd said. “I’m very excited to see how I do in college and what I accomplish.”