Woodland wrestling wins first tournament

The Woodland High wrestlers went home from Saturday’s Trojan Invitational at Lassiter thinking they placed second.

However, head coach Adrian Tramutola noticed a scoring mistake on Monday, and after the results were re-tallied, it turns out the Wildcats won the tournament after all.

Woodland defeated Buford, one of the other contenders for the Class 5A title, by one point.

“When we left there, we took second, and I think we lost by 16 points and Buford won it,” Tramutola said. “When I got the final bracket, I looked on the bracket and it had our 113-pounder going 0-2. He actually took third. So when we added the points back up and I called the coach at Lassiter and he put the points back in, we actually won by a point.”

The tournament was an early-season preview of two teams, Woodland and Buford, who are among the favorites to win Class 5A.

“It’s big. It’s not that big because it’s the beginning of the year and [Buford has] some guys in football, and we didn’t have a guy too, and we have some guys not in the right weight classes yet,” Tramutola said. “But for the first tournament, I think it was okay.

“There was us, Buford, Archer, Collins Hill, Lambert, Pope, some other teams here and there. So it was a good first tournament of the year, get out there and scrap with some pretty good teams, and Buford, who some have ranked as the No. 1 team in the state. It was a good little benchmark to see where we’re at, see where we need to get better.”

Reigning state champs Kyle Gollhofer and Cody Cochran each won their weight class at Lassiter, and Tramutola said “they were pretty dominant all the way through.” Four other Woodland wrestlers reached the finals. Dawson Woods placed second, as did Gavin Nix, Vinny Rosati and heavyweight Kurtis Feanny.

“I was really impressed with the guys who came out from football,” Tramutola said. “They showed some good resolve and good effort only having four days of practice. They’re nowhere near form, and when we can get them in the room and get them in shape, I think they’re going to make a big impact for us.”

Woodland will go to Allatoona High for the highly-competitive Blackbeard Duals on Saturday.

“I’m proud of the guys and the way they competed, and we look forward to the Blackbeard Duals this weekend,” Tramutola said. “We’ll see Cass and Union Grove and some really good teams. So we’ll get to see where we’re at there too.”