Adairsville, Cartersville both reach state finals

The Adairsville and Cartersville High cheerleading teams each completed their seasons Saturday at state, and both teams were fortunate enough to be in the state finals competition after strong showings in sectionals the day before to qualify.

Adairsville placed third at sectionals out of 12 teams and then placed seventh in the state finals at the Columbus Civic Center, which was a program-best for the Lady Tigers.

“That was awesome. We were super excited,” Adairsville coach Kaylie Noe said of her team qualifying for state for a third consecutive year. “They did great. They were really clean. We had a couple of little things that we wanted to clean up and fine tune for sectionals. But, yeah, they did really well at sectionals.”

Cartersville also qualified with a strong routine at sectionals, but the team’s pyramid collapsed in the finals, causing the Lady Canes to slip to 10th in the state.

“It’s not really what we wanted, but our pyramid collapsed at the end so it was kind of expected,” Cartersville coach Breanna Betts said. “But the girls tried their hardest and did the best they had done all season.”

It was a tough season for Cartersville, just two years removed from a state championship and one year removed from placing fourth at state. The Lady Canes had three major injuries and other minor injuries that caused some late adjustments to the routine, in addition to losing seven seniors off the previous year’s team.

“This season, we went from 16 girls back down to 13 girls and then back up to 16 girls the week of state,” Betts said. “So it was kind of a roller-coaster year, to say the least.

“We had to start over and find out where our skills were going to come from, ... but I think we ended content with how they did.”

Adairsville was able to peak at the finals and Noe said the girls turned in their best routine.

“There’s a lot of talent in 3A this year, but the girls did the best routine they’ve ever done at finals,” Noe said. “Each year, they’re getting better. So when we finished seventh, we were super excited. As long as we continue to progress, I’m going to be a happy camper.”

Noe said there is some talent waiting in the wings at Adairsville, but the team will lose seven valuable seniors next year.

“They definitely brought a lot of talent and leadership to our team,” Noe said of the seniors. “We’re definitely going to miss them for sure.”

Cartersville, on the other hand, is only losing two seniors.

“We had a lot of freshmen and girls that had never cheered before on our team this year. So it was definitely a rebuilding year,” Betts said. “I think next year will definitely be a comeback year.”