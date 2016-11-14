Fire and Ice: Rodgers gets hot, Winters has big game in college basketball action

Basketball season is heating up for Bartow County alumni. Cartersville native Adrian Rodgers is setting the Swedish league on fire, while Rudy Winters got off to a good start for Columbus State.

In other sports, Spencer Fields’ great cross country season will continue at the NCAA Division III championships, while Katie O’Connor’s Western Carolina faces a tall task in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament.

BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Holloway (UU Korihait Uusikaupunki (Finland Korisliiga), Woodland) — Holloway played a team-high 33 minutes and scored 16 points in Korihait’s only game last week, an 86-66 loss to Kouvot.

A.J. Mosby (Alcorn State Jr., Cartersville) — Mosby started and scored four points in Alcorn State’s season-opening 69-44 loss to Loyola Chicago last Friday. Mosby also had two steals to lead the Braves in that category.

Adrian Rodgers (Malbas Oresund Malmo (Swedish Basketligan), Cartersville native) — Rodgers went off in his two games last week, scoring 29 in a loss to BC Lulea and 25 in a win over Boras that was Malbas’ first win of the season. His scoring spree elevated Rodgers to second in the Basketligan in points per game with 18.6, trailing only former Wisconsin Badger Mike Bruesewitz.

Darius Thrower (Truett-McConnell Fr., Excel) — Thrower played one minute in last Tuesday’s 81-65 win over Columbia International.

Corey Tobin (Reinhardt Jr., Cartersville) — Tobin came off the bench to hit three three-pointers and score 12 points against LSU last Monday, before hitting one more three-ball for his only points in a close loss to Thomas on Wednesday.

Hakeem Winters (Point So., Cartersville) — Winters played in all three games last week and scored two total points as Point lost to Georgia State, Brewton-Parker and West Virginia Tech.

Rudy Winters (Columbus State Jr., Excel) — Winters started and scored 14 points as Columbus State beat a Fort Benning team 111-62 in a season-opening exhibition. Winters also pulled down six rebounds, one off the team lead.

CROSS COUNTRY

Spencer Fields (Rhodes So., Darlington) — Rhodes’ great season continued Saturday, as the sophomore placed seventh overall out of 208 runners at the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional in Rome. Fields’ 25:40 8K not only qualified him for a spot in the individual NCAA championships next week in Louisville, but also led a Rhodes team that finished fourth out of 28 teams and earned an at-large bid to the championships.

SOCCER

Cody West (Duquesne Jr., Cass) — West’s season came to an end last Thursday with a crushing 4-0 loss to Fordham in the opening round of the Atlantic-10 tournament, but the defender, as he has all year, played all 90 minutes in the loss. West started all 18 games for the Dukes this season.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie O’Connor (Western Carolina Jr., Cartersville) — O’Connor had a busy week as the Catamounts wrapped up their season. She had nine kills in a 3-1 loss to UNC-Greensboro on Wednesday. She then went off with 12 and a team-high six blocks in a 3-1 loss to Mercer on Friday, before finishing with three kills and three blocks in a three-sest win over The Citadel on Saturday.

At the end of the regular season, O’Connor is third on the team with 187 kills and first with 112 blocks. Western Carolina finished with the No. 7 seed in the Southern Conference and will face No. 2 Greensboro again in a first-round match on Saturday.