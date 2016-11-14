Vic Beasley Jr. leads NFL in forced fumbles; Forristall has 3 receptions

Former Adairsville Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Vic Beasley Jr. had another huge game, although the Falcons lost 24-15 at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Beasley had four tackles, three solo, two sacks and a forced fumble. NFL analysis website Pro Football Focus gave Beasley one of the top five grades for the Falcons in the game, saying, “Vic Beasley continues to play like one of the better young pass-rushers in the NFL. Against the Eagles Beasley added two sacks on his 29 pass rush snaps and he also added two run stops.”

Beasley is now tied for third in the NFL with Von Miller with 9.5 sacks on the year, first in the NFC and just a 1/2-sack behind NFL leaders Lorenzo Alexander and Dee Ford. He also is tied with Bruce Irvin for the league lead in forced fumbles with four.

Beasley has 30 tackles on the season, as the Falcons are in first place in the NFC South with a 6-4 record.

In college football action, Former Cartersville tight end Miller Forristall had a career-high with three receptions, as the freshman progressively becomes a bigger part of No. 1-ranked Alabama’s passing offense.

Hayes Linn also made a return to the field after injury, while Tyler Reed earned his second-career start.

Quadre Allen (Tusculum College So., Woodland) — Allen saw action in Tusculum’s 31-30 overtime win over Carson-Newman Saturday.

Trevor Carlton (Reinhardt So., Cartersville) — Carlton had one tackle in Reinhardt’s 58-7 win at Bethel Saturday. The 11-0, No. 3-ranked Reinhardt Eagles will open the 2016 NAIA Football Championship Series Saturday at home against No. 20 Southeastern in the first home playoff game in the program’s four-year history.

Austin Cobb (LaGrange Fr., Adairsville) — Cobb saw action in LaGrange’s 43-26 loss to Methodist Saturday to end the season with a 3-7 record.

T.L. Ford (UNC Charlotte Jr., Cartersville) — Ford had three receptions for 21 yards with a long of 16 in a 22-11 loss at Rice Saturday. Ford was targeted eight times in the game. Ford remains second on the team with 31 receptions for 413 yards and is tied for the team lead with four touchdowns.

Miller Forristall (Alabama Fr., Cartersville) — Forristall had his career-high in receptions Saturday with three for 19 yards, including a long of eight, in a 51-3 win against Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. All of his receptions came in a 20-point second quarter for No. 1-ranked Alabama and Forristall caught all three of his targets. Forristall now has five receptions for 73 yards on the year. All of Forristall’s receptions have come in the last five games, including four in the last three.



Gordon Gray (Kennesaw State So., Cartersville) — Gray saw action in Kennesaw State’s 45-10 win over Presbyterian Saturday.

Dakota Hines (Kentucky Christian Jr., Adairsville) — Hines went 1-of-2 on PATs and did not attempt a field goal in Kentucky Christian’s final game of the season, a 20-3 win over Bluefield. Hines also punted six times for 218 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per punt. Hines made 17-of-21 PATs on the year and was 1-for-5 on field goal attempts. He punted 70 times for an average of 34.4 yards per punt with a long of 55.

Brady Jernigan (Illinois College Fr., Woodland) — Jernigan had a tackle in a 38-17 win over Beloit College Saturday. He has five tackles in six games played this season.

Hayes Linn (Air Force Sr., Cartersville) — Linn played and recorded one tackle in a 49-46 win over Colorado State in his return from a shoulder injury that kept him out the past few games. Linn now has 22 tackles and three pass breakups this season.

Tiamon Pennymon (Eastern Arizona Fr., Cartersville) — Pennymon saw action in his team’s 28-20 loss to Glendale Community College Saturday. Pennymon has played in all 11 games for the Gila Monsters and has one reception for 11 yards on the year.

Tyler Reed (Austin Peay Fr., Cartersville) — Reed received his second start of the season Saturday in a 67-30 loss against Eastern Kentucky. He had six tackles, two solo, in the game and now has 25 tackles in six games on the year to go along with a forced fumble.

Isaiah Ross (Point Jr., Woodland) — Ross was third on his team with three tackles, all solo, in a 22-7 win at Benedict College Saturday. Point ends the season with a 5-6 record and Ross was fourth on the team with 41 tackles in just six games.

Brandon Thompson (Tusculum College Sr., Woodland) — Thompson saw action in Tusculum’s 31-30 overtime win over Carson-Newman Saturday.

Shelby Townsend Jr. (Georgia Southern So., Woodland ) — Townsend saw action in Georgia Southern’s 33-26 loss to Louisiana Lafayette Thursday.

Hiram Velez (Troy Jr., Adairsville) — Velez saw action, but did not record a catch in Troy’s 28-24 win over Appalachian State Saturday. The win helped Troy earn a spot in the Associated Press top 25 for the first time in school history. Velez has eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in nine games played this year.

Da’Kelin Wells (Maryville Jr., Cass) — Wells had a pass breakup in a 70-14 win over Greensboro Saturday. Maryville finished 8-2 on the year and earned a share of the USA South title. Wells, for his part, had 20 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups on the year.