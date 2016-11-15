Do it for 84: Cass’ Scrutchins copes after brother’s death

Cass senior Chance Scrutchins knows about responsibility.

The defensive end was one of the most experienced players on a young Colonels defense this year.

“Me and [junior linebacker] Tripp [Breeden], that’s really our defense,” Scrutchins said. “Whether we play good or bad, our defense plays off of us. We go out and we have to do our job, but we also have to make sure that everybody else is correct. So it’s pressure on us, but we still go out and get it done.”

Scrutchins lived up to his responsibility on the football field this year, finishing second on the team (to Breeden) in tackles and first in tackles for loss.

But with what Scrutchins has gone through off the field, his defensive responsibilities with the Colonels must have felt like nothing at all. This season, when he got to the football field, it was a chance to escape.

“Every time I put my helmet on, it’s just a whole different mindset,” Scrutchins said. “On the field, it’s just clear mind, football. But when I take it off, it’s back to my brother.”

Almost Twins

Chance and Christian Scrutchins were so close, they used to joke that they were twins.

“We always used to have this joke when we’d team up at the park, we’d be like, ‘Yeah we’re 13 minutes apart, we’re twins,’ and everybody believed it,” Chance said.

Chance was actually older by a year, but the two brothers did almost everything together—coming up through youth football together, running track together. In middle school, Chance even convinced his younger brother to wrestle for a year or two.

The funny thing is that they weren’t all that similar, Chance the serious one and Christian always by his side, laughing and “cutting up,” as Cass coach Bobby Hughes put it.

They were teammates on the football team. Chance was a defensive lineman, of course, and Christian was a defensive back and receiver.

Then, in late July, just days before the start of school, Christian went to Iron Hill Cove on Lake Allatoona right after the end of football practice.

Christian was swimming across the cove with his girlfriend when he started struggling. She tried to pull him up, but had to let go.

People swam to the spot, diving to look for him, diving again and again in the 20 to 25 feet of water where he had gone down.

They couldn’t find him.

At 3:10 p.m. on July 28, Bartow County Fire and Rescue boats pulled Christian Scrutchins’ body out of the water.

“I was actually out cutting a few people’s grass whenever I got the call,” Chance Scrutchins said. “I had my friend that lives across the street call and ask if my brother was okay. I was like ‘Yeah he’s okay,’ so I was calling him, he’s not answering. Called my mom, she’s not answering ... called Applebee’s where she’s at work and they asked me if I knew and I was like ‘No, what?’ And they said ‘We’ll let you know when you get here,’ and I got there and I already had a bad feeling. I walked in the office and I just saw my mom crying and it hit me.”

Hard Work

Chance didn’t know if he wanted to play football after Christian’s death. It wouldn’t be the same without his brother there.

But responsibilities always seem to have a way of winning out. Chance had shouldered them his whole life, really, looking out for his brother.

Their mother, Rhonda Mitchell, worked two jobs, sometimes three, at Applebee’s and at T.J. Maxx and sometimes as a part-time bartender at the Georgia Dome for Falcons games.

She would come home sometimes and go right to sleep, so tired from trying to provide for her family. Their father, Clinton Scrutchins, was in and out of their life.

It was a tough situation for any kid to grow up in, but Chance’s concern was always for his brother.

“He bounced in and out of my life and I was just like I don’t want it and I wasn’t trying to let it happen to my little brother, because I know how it made me feel when I was younger,” Chance said about his father. “It hurt me because my little brother didn’t grow up with a dad but other than that, I was fine.”

And when football season started, Chance’s responsibilities were right there again. He had responsibilities to his teammates, to his coaches, to his school.

More than that, he had a responsibility to his brother’s memory.

“I didn’t really want to, but then I thought about what my brother would have wanted me to do and I kept playing,” Chance said.

Another Weight

It’s a terrible thing, whenever it happens, to realize that your parents need you to take care of them rather than the other way around, and even worse when it happens young.

It’s a shock to look at the people who you have looked up to since you were born, and realize suddenly that they’re not perfect. They bleed and they fail and they cry like the rest of us, and sometimes they need to lean on you as much as you need to lean on them.

After Christian’s death, Chance said, his mother “stayed in bed for like a week, did not eat, drink, did not get up, didn’t do anything. She was just laying there.”

The strong woman who worked so hard for her kids suddenly couldn’t find the will to do anything.

Now, Chance said, his mother calls, texts him every hour, checking in on him. She hates it when he leaves the house. She can’t stand it.

And so another responsibility, another weight, was added to Chance Scrutchins’ shoulders. He was planning to go to college. He had some interest, probably some offers, “some opportunities,” Hughes said.

Now he doesn’t know when that will happen. After graduating in the spring, he’ll probably stay home, get a job, help take care of his mother. Keep her mind at ease.

That’s the responsible thing to do, after all.

Homecoming

On Homecoming night, September 16, Chance Scrutchins walked out to midfield with his brother’s number on his back.

It was No. 84, which had been Christian’s number ever since he started high school, another reminder of the smiling kid who loved watching Scooby-Doo, who had always been the grinning counterpoint to Chance’s stoic quiet.

“I wasn’t thinking about the high school, I was thinking about my brother, because he really wanted to come to Homecoming,” Chance said. “So I wore it because it reminded me of him on Homecoming. Everybody else was talking about this and that and I’m just worried about one thing.”

Then he pulled his helmet down. It was time to play, and now his responsibilities were to his teammates.

His mom was in the stands, as she was at every game this season, smiling, trying to stay strong.

She had taught her sons about responsibility, and working hard, and Chance had learned while he grew up quickly.

“It was rough here and there, but she always helped us understand things in life,” Chance said “That they don’t come that easy, and whatever you want, you have to work for it.”