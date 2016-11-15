Excel returns talent, but in tough region

The Excel Christian Academy girls basketball team has several of its top players returning from last year, and after winning a school-record 12 games a season ago, head coach Eric Harris believes this may be the best team Excel has ever had.

While the team should be improved, a tougher schedule will test the Lady Eagles and provide a challenge to match the 12 wins they earned from a season ago.

“I feel this is the best team Excel has ever put on the court as far as girls basketball,” Harris said of his team, which starts action Friday at East Paulding. “We had the best year Excel ever had since the school got started, but I felt like the schedule was in our favor last year. And, even though we’re going to be better this year, the schedule also got a lot tougher.”

The more competitive schedule is a product of some quality Class A programs moving down into Excel’s region, including Darlington, Gordon Lee and Bowdon.

“That’s what’s tough. Darlington drops back down. ... We have to play them two games. Gordon Lee is back down. That’s two more games, and then Bowdon, we don’t know much about Bowdon except they’re always athletic,” Harris said. “That’s three more teams that have been put back in our region. That’s six games where, last year, we could have scheduled six teams in the non-region to play. The schedule just got a little tougher.”

While the schedule is more competitive this year, so too will be the Lady Eagles. One starter transferred and another decided not to play, but Excel will not lose any seniors and return three important starters.

The offensive attack will be led by point guard Whitney Harris and forward Rylie Boston.

The pair were the two representatives for Excel on The Daily Tribune News All-County Team last year, as Harris averaged 10 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals, while Boston averaged a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and 2.1 steals per game.

“I think, defensively, we’re going to be okay. Rylie and Whitney are going to have to help put points on the board,” Harris said. “Rylie, we’re definitely looking for big things out of her. Rylie can play inside out. She plays a lot of basketball. Basketball is her true sport. She plays AAU and she played a lot of games this summer. ... What makes her so tough is, she’s right at 6-foot, and she can play guard or she can play inside. So if we have a mismatch, we’ll move her inside and try to let her go to work inside. If not, Kalli Beth [Scheff] can play that spot for us.”

While maybe not the high scorer like Boston or the facilitator like Whitney Harris, Brighton McCollum will have a similarly important role as an athletic wing player.

“Brighton is kind of the glue,” Eric Harris said. “She’s not real flashy. She may score, may not score, but she just does so many things out there on the court for us.”

Lindsey Mauldin and Landry McCollum are among the other returning players who Excel will count on this year.

“I feel like we’re further along this year than we were at this time last year,” Harris said. “We have a lot of girls returning from last year’s team, so we’re able to move a little quicker as far as knowing what to expect. I feel like we’re definitely further along and we’re just working hard right now. We’ll know Friday playing a big school like East Paulding. It will let us know where we are.”

The hope is, even in a tougher region, some of the experience the Lady Eagles carry over from last year will result in a first-ever state playoff bid.

The chances are greater with the Class A playoff’s expansion to 24 teams up from 16, but the Lady Eagles will have to win some close games to make the cut.

“We set our goals the first week of practice, and we all agreed to get to the first round of the state playoffs would be a goal. It’s going to be difficult. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s going to be easy to get in,” Eric Harris said. “I feel like we have a chance. I really do. We’re going to have to pull out some close games. To make the state playoffs would be nice. And we’d like to break that record of 12 wins we set last year.

“We’re just going to have fun, play hard and see where the chips fall.”