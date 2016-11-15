Young Eagles look to rebuild after graduations

The Excel boys basketball team lost much of its production from last season.

The Daily Tribune News All-County Co-Player of the Year Darius Thrower, along with Caleb West and Chris Hale, combined to score nearly 46 points per game last year. All three graduated, as did a host of other Eagles who played key roles.

This season, eight of Excel’s 11 players will be freshmen or sophomores, and first-year head coach Eric Collins is taking a back-to-the-basics approach early in the year.

“We’re looking pretty good. We’re very young. A lot of our guys have not had varsity experience before,” Collins said. “So as expected, we’re doing a lot of fundamentals and a lot of teaching to get our guys up to par with the speed of varsity. I think they’re progressing pretty well.”

Senior post Dylan Drew saw the most time on varsity last year and he contributed with energy and rebounding. His role will expand this year, and the Eagles also will rely on senior Kyrie Tucker for scoring.

Sophomore Jordan Wilkie will add athleticism and will be counted on to help put points on the board.

“Those three guys are going to be our top guys, if you will,” Collins said. “Jordan Wilkie, he’s a versatile guard and forward as well. He’s a great baseball player, and with that, he’s an athlete. He can pretty much do anything with the ball.”

Without the talented trio of scorers Excel had last year, the Eagles will rely on more of a balanced approach and will look to find scoring opportunities within the flow of the offense.

“Our offense is basically motion,” Collins said. “We want to move the ball, be able to cut and find the open man. We don’t want to do a lot of dribbling around.”

Excel will not have a lot of size on the inside, and will count on its team speed to slow down opposing offenses.

“On the defensive end, we’re pretty much going to do our man-to-man, maybe mix in a 2-3, a matchup 2-3 here and there,” Collins said. “We’re going to just switch up defenses and use our strength of our speed, since we’re a small team, to switch things up and confuse the offense and be able to create turnovers whenever possible.”

Because Excel is a young team and will be in a relatively competitive Class A region, Collins is looking to see improvement throughout the season as much as he is looking to rack up the wins.

“Reasonable expectations, based on our team and where we are right now and being as young as we are right now, I would say we want to continue to progress and improve throughout the season,” Collins said. “I think [building the program] starts at our grassroots with our middle school program. Coach [Andre] Tucker is doing an excellent job. I think it starts there as we continue to build. But, on my end with the people who are already in the varsity, it’s coming in with a mindset of wanting to develop and grow every single day and making every day an opportunity to get better.”