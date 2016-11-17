Woodland’s diamond duo signs for Highlands

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Buy photo

View album

View gallery Members of Georgia Highlands’ 2017 baseball recruiting class sign letters of intent Thursday at the Student Center on Highlands’ Cartersville campus.

Woodland baseball players Brandon Allen and Trent Harrison have been teammates for four years with the Wildcats. They’ll keep up their partnership for at least another two years after both signed to Georgia Highlands Thursday in a ceremony at the Woodland media center.

“I’m really excited about the signing and relieved I got it over with, and ready to go ahead ... and be ready to play college ball at the next level,” Allen said.

Allen will likely miss all of Woodland’s spring season following surgery to fix a hip impingement, but the center fielder has been a constant impact player for the Wildcats in his three previous years.

Harrison, meanwhile, is expected to lead Woodland’s pitching staff this year while also playing third base.

“I had a couple colleges looking at me, but I think Georgia Highlands is where I needed to be,” Harrison said.

Both players were happy to be staying close to home, and joining a program that’s had its fair share of Bartow players over the years. The two Wildcats, along with Cass player Cody Johnson, are part of a 17-player class that marks the first one in coach Dash O’Neill’s tenure at Highlands.

O’Neill recently took over after Mike Marra left.

“Coach O’Neill is getting two excellent young men, they’re good kids and they’re good ballplayers but they’re good character kids,” Woodland coach Colby Coursey said. “He’s excited to have them, and I’m excited to have them close where I can follow their careers.”