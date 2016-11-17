Sean McDermott’s bet comes in with former Tiger’s committment to Mercer

Betting on himself paid off big for former Adairsville baseball player Sean McDermott, who signed to Mercer Tuesday after heading to Cleveland State Community College after high school.

“I had a couple small offers out of high school but I just felt like I could do more, I could do better and that was the route I wanted to go, definitely, to go the JUCO route,” McDermott said. “You take a gamble and you have to put the work into it if you want to better yourself and get to the next level, definitely.”

The slugging first baseman hit .370 with 12 home runs for Cleveland State last season in his freshman year, big numbers that drew the attention of several four-year programs.

Georgia State, Savannah State and Tulane all offered the former Tiger, and Kennesaw State and Cincinnati had interest as well.

In the end, McDermott decided to go with the Bears, who finished second in the Southern Conference last year to Western Carolina and have made the NCAA tournament twice in the last four years.

“What made them stand out is I went there and I just felt right at home,” McDermott said. “I’m a power hitter, and they led the NCAA Division I in regular-season home runs last year. I think with their field I can have the opportunity to have really good power numbers, home runs and RBIs, things like that.”

Mercer’s attack was led by outfielder Kyle Lewis, who hit 20 bombs and was awarded the Golden Spikes Award for best amateur player before being drafted 11th overall by the Seattle Mariners.

Coming out of Adairsville, McDermott was regarded as a good hitter, but not necessarily a huge power threat despite hitting five homers his senior year. His time at Cleveland State gave him an opportunity to grow further into his body.

In addition to his 12 homers with Cleveland State, he hit four more over the summer with the Marietta Patriots, the third-highest total in the Sunbelt League.

“It’s been good, it’s been a great opportunity, it’s helped me better myself as a baseball player and as a student,” McDermott said about his JUCO experience, which will encompass one more season in the spring. “It’s given me time to mature as an athlete and get better, and I’ve been very thankful for it.”