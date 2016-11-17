Canes prepare for challenge against Burke County

JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE JEFF GAMMONS/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE Buy photo

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence pitches the ball to a running back during a game at Cedartown on Sept. 23. Lawrence and the Canes will take on No. 8-ranked Burke County in the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs tonight at Weinman Stadium.

The 11-0 Purple Hurricanes’ average margin of victory this year is now up to more than 41 points per game after a 77-14 win over Chestatee in the first round of the state playoffs last week.

Despite the lopsided scores through the first 11 games of the season, the Cartersville High football team will likely have to pull out a close game at some point to win the Class 4A state championship. That game may come tonight as Burke County comes to Weinman Stadium for a second-round state playoff game, and Cartersville head coach Joey King believes the Bears are one of the most athletic, physical teams Cartersville has faced yet.

“They’re really good,” King said of Burke. “They’re a hard-nosed team. They play a hard-nosed brand of football. Their kids really get after it. They fly around. They play really, really hard, and they have some pretty good athletes. So we have to make sure we match their level of intensity and make sure we play a sound football game.”

Woodward Academy, one of Class 4A’s top title contenders, will probably await Cartersville next week in the state quarterfinals should the Canes advance.

However, King is not looking ahead, and said Burke County is comparable to Westlake’s Division I-laden roster as far as athleticism, although the Canes handled Westlake 31-0 earlier in the year.

“We’ve seen some really good athletes this year, but they’ve got a bunch of them. Their team speed is really fast,” King said of Burke. “Westlake had some bigger defensive linemen and Burke has some really athletic defensive linemen. So [Burke’s] defense, as a whole, maybe [is more athletic than Westlake’s].”

Burke has a history of producing high-level athletes. The Bears won a Class 3A state championship in 2011 and have had just two losing seasons since the program began in 1987.

The Waynesboro school made three consecutive state quarterfinal appearances from 2010-2012. The Bears have made two state championship appearances and an additional semifinal appearance since 1997.

Burke is coming off two straight seven-win seasons, but the program is once again on the rise and currently sits at 9-2. The Bears finished second in Region 3 behind Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked team, losing a 20-7 game at Thomson on Oct. 28.

Burke County’s non-region loss came to a Class 7A playoff team, Effingham County, by one touchdown back in September.

Burke entered the playoffs ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. The Bears advanced with a 57-23 victory over Americus-Sumter in the first round.

It is the only second-round matchup between ranked teams in 4A.

Leading the way for Burke is a pair of quarterbacks, Damari Kelly and Bill Knight Jr. The duo shares snaps and each are the top two rushers on the team.

Kelly has 934 yards on 126 carries (7.4 average), while Knight has 652 rushing yards on 104 attempts (6.3). Kelly has been the more efficient passer with 31 completions on 58 attempts for 625 yards and five touchdowns, but Knight has thrown the ball nearly as much with 56 attempts on the year.

Burke runs the ball on 82.5 percent of its plays, and besides the two quarterbacks, the Bears have three backs with 50 or more carries this season.

Five-foot-9, 180-pound juniors Jaylen Odom and Cameron Holmes have combined with 6-foot, 150-pound freshman Leon McGee to run for 1,512 yards on 211 attempts, around a 7-yard per carry average.

Odom went for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the first round.

“Offensively, they have several guys that, if they get a crease, they can take it the distance in a hiccup,” King said. “They’re spread. They’ll be two-tight, power, counter. ... Both of their quarterbacks can take it to the house at any time and they both throw it really well. ... Their running back is a big ol’ tough kid. They have a 6-5 receiver that they throw it to and they have another kid that is 6-3, so they have some length when they want to throw it.”

Overall, Burke averages 40.7 points and 426 yards of offense per game. “They’re really, really physical up front. We’ve seen some physical teams, so I hope we’re ready for that,” King said. “They run a whole bunch of formations offensively. They’re going to line up in 35, 40 different sets a game, just to make sure you get lined up and do what you’re supposed to.”

Defensively, that team speed includes free safety Ali Gilbert, who leads the team with 43 tackles on the year and 15 pass breakups.

Burke also has two 5-foot-9 speedy linebackers in Tyreke Washington and Keldrion Cobb, as well as a disruptive defensive end with Myles Simon. In the secondary, Burke has some length thanks to corners Cail Jackson and Demian Williams.

“On defense, they have some good athletes in the secondary,” King said. “Their linebackers fly around and hit. And their defensive front is very good with their hands and they’re fast.”

Burke County is allowing 12.1 points per game this year, and just 219.6 yards per game to opponents. Cartersville also will have to deal with a stout third-down defense, as the Bears have allowed a sub-20 percent conversion rate on the season.

“Their team speed is hard to simulate in practice,” King said of Burke’s defense, “unless we’re going up against our 1s all the time and we don’t do that a lot.”

Cartersville has its own team speed and is looking to make its third consecutive state quarterfinal appearance and fourth in the last five years. The Canes have scored a combined 145 points in their last two games.

While No. 1-ranked Cartersville is 21-point favorites according to the CalPreps neutral-field projections and is 35-point favorites according to the Maxwell computer projections, King is less concerned about the margin of victory tonight with a team that poses such a challenge.

“I’m not necessarily worried about a letdown. I want the W. I don’t care necessarily what fashion,” King said. “I want our kids to play as well and as hard as they can play. A letdown would be to lose, so we want to continue to play good, hard football and try to win the ballgame.”