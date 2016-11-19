Scoreless second half breaks Cartersville streak

SECOND-HALF STRUGGLES — To be fair, Cartersville did wrap this one up with 35 straight points to start the game, which makes their second-half total a moot point.

With that being said, though, the Canes didn’t have the second half they wanted, especially on offense. Joey King’s team, even with the starters remaining in the game, couldn’t score on five drives in the second half.

“We had a good game plan going in, and hats off to coach [Eric] Parker and his staff,” King said. “They shut us out in the second half. We had some penalties that held us back a ltitle bit, but they coach at halftime just like we do and they did a good job in the second half.”

The struggles broke a staggering streak that only serves to illustrate Cartersville’s dominance.

Prior to Friday, the Canes hadn’t been shut out in a half since last year’s state championship game against Buford. And, thanks to the defense also shutting out Buford in that half, it’s likely that Cartersville hasn’t been outscored in a half for even longer than that.

Most of those were with the backups in the game, as well. But sometimes even the most high-powered offense gets shut down.

“No, it wasn’t really a letdown,” wide receiver/cornerback Trase Fezzia said. “My boys did as much as they could, they played as hard as they could. It happens. We’ll pick it up this week and go harder next week in practice.”

HEART OVER HEIGHT — If a football fan who didn’t know these two teams had been standing on the sideline Friday, he likely would have thought that Burke County had a possible advantage on the outside.

The Bears’ 6-foot-5 senior receiver, Quantavious Wilson, towered over both of Cartersville’s starting quarterbacks, 6-even Trey Creamer and 5-foot-10 Trase Fezzia. With the cornerbacks crouched down while playing off coverage across from Wilson, the height difference looked even more pronounced.

But height isn’t everything, and the Canes’ corners proved that Friday night. Wilson didn’t have a catch, and overall the Bears completed just 3-of-14 passes for 28 yards.

“No, [we weren’t worried],” Fezzia said about Wilson’s height. “We were really just trying to win, make sure we get another state championship and bring it home to the people.”

HIGH-INTENSITY — Cartersville is not a team that will back down when people challenge them, and tonight was no different. Flags were flying around the field as the officials tried to keep control of two teams that were constantly jawing back and forth.

On one series, Trevor Lowe earned a personal foul for pushing an opponents head to the ground after a tackle.

On another, a late hit by Burke County caused a scrum on the sideline.

After a third series, Brandon Wade came off the field fired up, as a referee jawed back and forth with Cartersville’s sideline.

“[People were talking] just about the whole game,” Wade said. “The ref was telling everybody that if they say another word then they probably won’t be able to play next week. It was pretty intense. We weren’t about to fight or nothing, but it was intense.”

Burke County, which was doing an equal share of the instigating, didn’t get off lightly, with seven penalties for 65 yards.

That was a drop in the bucket compared to what the refs marched off against Cartersville, though, as the Canes were penalized 14 times for 121 yards.