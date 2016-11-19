Adairsville girls basketball brings four starters back from playoff team

The Adairsville High girls basketball team transitioned to a more uptempo pace of play last season with new coach Lee Whitaker, and the result was the Lady Tigers’ first state playoff appearance in 58 years.

Heading into the 2016-17 season opener today against Woodland, there is even more optimism in Adairsville as the team returns four starters for their second year in the system.

“We feel pretty good about our returning starters and we have some experience coming back,” Whitaker said. “It’s been a huge difference between year one and year two. They’re so much quicker about jumping into things and they have a better understanding of what we’re doing.”

The four starters returning for the Lady Tigers are point guard Emily Collum, wing Chloe Powell, and bigs Josie Summerville and Nakiyah Washington.

The one returning starter lost was Victoria Davis, who was the team’s second-leading scorer at 7 points per game. Whitaker said the team is looking for someone to emerge to fill her shooting guard spot.

However, several returning starters are primed to pick up their scoring output.

Washington and Collum were each Daily Tribune News all-county selections last year. Collum averaged 5 points, 5 assists and 3 steals per game.

“We definitely feel good about her,” Whitaker said of Collum. “She’s the sparkplug that makes us go.”

Whitaker also expects breakout seasons for post players Washington and Summerville. Washington averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block per game as a freshman.

“I’m looking for Josie Summerville to absolutely have that breakout season. We have really high hopes for her this year. We’re looking for ways to get her the ball more and more,” Whitaker said. “I think Nakiyah is going to have a breakout season, too. She’s even primed for a more expanded role. Between those two players, they’re the ones we’re looking at as two that can really take a huge step forward.”

Collum, Powell, Summerville and Washington are all athletic for their positions, and Whitaker plans for his team to continue to play at a breakneck pace.

“Definitely going to stay with that uptempo style and we’re not wavering from that,” he said. “We’re trying to build from that and the girls have been really receptive to it, too. Their attitudes have been awesome.”

State playoff teams Ringgold, Calhoun and Sonoraville are all back in Adairsville’s region, which is sub-divided this year. Calhoun and Sonoraville are two perennial powers in Adairsville’s South subregion, which also has added a Haralson County team that went 27-2 last year and a Bremen team that made the state playoffs last year.

As a result, even with Adairsville’s returning players, it will not be easy to make another run to the state playoffs.

“Our subregion is grueling. It’s really tough. Every team from our sub-region was in the state playoffs last year,” Whitaker said.

Even with a tougher road to the state playoffs, the Lady Tigers are hoping to continue to progress from last year.

“They kind of showed what they were capable of last year. I feel good about the season,” Whitaker said. “Fighting it out and competing with the top teams in our region is what we want, and making a push to maybe win our sub-region, making that playoff push and perhaps win the region championship.

“Last year, we played like we had nothing to lose and I think we’re taking the same mindset this year. We have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”