Tigers hope experience yields wins

The Adairsville High boys basketball team lost 10 games last year by single digits, including two overtime games.

The Tigers finished the year 9-19, but with pretty much all of the team’s players returning—including nine who started at least one game last year—Adairsville expects to turn some of those close losses into wins this season and make a push in Region 6-AAA.

“I believe this is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” third-year head coach Reggie Wilkes said of his team. “We’ve had good players, but not a large number of them. This is the first year we’ve been able to put a larger senior class together. We have six seniors in this group. We have five juniors behind them, so that’s what we’ve been missing here.”

The season starts today at home against Bartow rival Woodland.

In addition to having returning upperclassmen with three years in the system, the team is further ahead of where it was last season because the football players have been at practice since the beginning of the season, as opposed to the last two years when the football team made deep runs in the playoffs and its two-sport athletes were late to the hardwood.

“It’s been nice that we’ve been able to get in and work together and work some of those growing pains out of transitioning from football to basketball,” Wilkes said.

Adairsville’s leading scorer from last year returns, as Ronald Hardin will be the senior point guard after averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 steals and 2.8 assists per game.

The Tigers also have a strong junior class with football standout Ethan Belcher, along with Cody Henderson and Hunter Hice.

The three returning juniors, plus seniors Hardin and Cole Hewatt, combined to average nearly 40 points per game, and those five will once again be counted on to put points on the board.

Post players Juan Perez and James Sims also saw significant playing time last year and will return. Wilkes expects junior Grayson Daily to play a role as well.

The biggest addition to the strong returning core will be Denzel Pitt, who was held out because of injury for much of last season. The 6-foot-5 Pitt expects to play a whole year this season and will provide a big boost down low.

With all the players returning off last season’s team, Wilkes expects depth and experience to be a strengths.

“If someone is having an off night, we can pick up the slack for them,” Wilkes said. “Experience is going to be a good thing for us. We have nine returning from last year that have starting experience and are used to the system. We’ve had three years now to learn and grow in what we’re doing.”

Adairsville’s region will now be sub-divided after adding Haralson County and Bremen during the latest reclassification cycle. Calhoun will once again be the favorite in the region, despite losing much of its talent from last year. Sonoraville is coming off a losing season, while Bremen and Haralson County combined for four wins last year.

As a result of what appears to be a weakened region, Adairsville believes this could be the year to make a surge to the top of the standings, and reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“We’ve set team goals to win 15-plus, make the state playoffs, and hopefully win a game or two,” Wilkes said.